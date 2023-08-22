EDEN — Authorities received multiple reports of car thefts and vehicle break-ins Aug. 16 along Rhodes Lane and Bryant Road here, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Sam Page urges residents to keep their vehicles locked and remove items of value from cars and trucks when they are not in use.

Anyone with information about the crimes or seeks to report a similar incident, should call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683. Anonymous tips are welcome on the CrimeStoppers line.