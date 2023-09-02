With the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame’s Induction Ceremony coming to Mooresville on Oct. 19 — just a short trip from its physical location in Kannapolis — the organization and guests gathered at the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Tuesday to reflect on its mission and celebrate the town luring away the ceremony this year.

But no matter where the ceremony takes place, the event itself looks to remind people of the deep musical roots of the Tar Heel State.

“I don’t know if it’s the water, maybe the pork barbecue, maybe the red clay in this state,” North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee and Avett Brothers manager Dolph Ramseur said, as he mused about what gave the state its diverse and varied musical offerings. He said the state’s unfortunate economic record at times mixed with being in the Bible Belt with its choir and other musical influences create something unique.

“Luckily, we’ve just got it.”

And got it, North Carolina does. From Anthony Hamilton to Thelonious Monk, to Randy Travis and Earl Scruggs, to Nina Simone or the Catalinas with their Statesville and Iredell County roots, a range of musical experiences are represented by the inductees.

Mooresville town officials said the city made an effort in recent years to cultivate its arts scene, and that this was one of the fruits of those labors.

“It’s special to have it here because it’s our 150th anniversary, it’s a special year for us,” Mooresville Arts and Events Manager Khristine Patterson said. “Mooresville has made a lot of progress in the last 10 years, building our arts and events programming within the town, so we have more performing arts venues, we have more music series. We’re connecting people with the arts, so we’re really excited to have this type of event here in Mooresville, and we hope with this partnership, we can do it beyond the is year.”

The town looks to play a part in cultivating that going forward as well, perhaps hosting future inductees that will add to the state’s rich musical tradition.

“This is much bigger than us here. This is our heritage, this is where we come from, this is the music we all grew up listening to, and we want to keep it alive and keep it in front of everybody for a very long time,” Veronica Cordle said. She is the N.C. Music Hall of Fame’s executive director.

The 2023 class for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductions includes Scotty McCreery, Loudon Wainwright III, George Beverly Shea, Betty Davis, Bill “Fatback” Curtis and the band Fetchin Bones.

The ceremony features each inductee’s acceptance of their induction, video presentations, and live performances.

General reserved tickets are $50-$80.

