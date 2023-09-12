The owners of Natty Greene’s Brewing Co. unveiled plans Thursday for a $2.5 million expansion of their craft brewery in downtown Greensboro.

Chris and Ashleah Lester showed off the planned “brewhouse pavilion” — a single-story structure with interior brewhouse space, open-air seating, and bar areas located just south of the existing Natty Greene’s brewhouse on Elm Street. The expansion, which Chris Lester says will push Natty Greene’s staff to 75 employees, measures a third of an acre.

Lester said the decision came from a desire to bring brewing production back in-house, in order for their business to be more self-sustaining. Natty Greene’s currently sells 600 barrels of beer a year at the restaurant — and only 300 barrels are produced on property, according to the company.

Natty Greene’s has been working on the development for more than a year and a half, which Lester said was the amount of time it took to buy the land needed from Norfolk Southern.

The business, which opened in 2004 in Greensboro, has been largely successful throughout its 19-year history. After opening, the company quickly expanded into a production brewing enterprise that served beer from Washington D.C. to Georgia from a facility on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

In 2020, Rich Greene, the executive director of the N.C. Craft Brewer’s Guild, told the News & Record that Natty Greene’s status as a founding member of the state’s now-thriving craft brewery industry is legendary.

Natty Greene’s even beat its own Goliath — Anheuser-Busch — in a trademark battle over the name “Natty Greene,” back in 2015. Anheuser Busch said that it had been using the name “Natty” in connection with its line of beers since at least 1998, with trademarks for “Natty Light” and “Fatty Natty.”

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019, the company closed the Gate City Boulevard facility and moved production to a smaller space in the basement of its downtown restaurant.

“We’ve been through some really difficult times as most people in our industry have in the last three years,” Lester said.

Lester said he hopes that construction, which will begin in two weeks, can finish before Natty Greene’s 20-year anniversary.

“We know when 3,000 or 4,000 jobs come here, we’re going to be busier downtown,” Lester said. “We want to be ready for that. We don’t want to be building (toward) that.”

According to data from Placer, an AI tool used by Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) to measure downtown foot traffic, Natty Greene’s had over 180,000 customer visits in the last 12 months, drawing in crowds from across North Carolina and beyond, including Maryland, Washington, Virginia, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

When Zack Matheny, CEO of DGI, was asked whether the expansion was included among the 10 restaurants DGI expects to open downtown this year, Matheny said Natty Greene’s was “the icing on the cake.”

“When we’re recruiting other restaurants and other retailers to come downtown, or quite frankly other housing developers, this is a great example that they look at to say, if (Natty Greene’s is) investing $2.5 more million, then our investment would make sense in Greensboro, too,” Matheny said.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said at the unveiling that Natty Greene’s is a key part of a uniquely cooperative restaurant market in Greensboro.

“We have a special hospitality community in Greensboro, they support each other,” Vaughan said. “They’re not taking business from each other, they’re growing the market.”

“Thank you for investing right where you are,” she told Lester.