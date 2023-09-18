Mom accused of encouraging fight on daughter's school bus, faces charges

JESSIE POUNDS

Lee Newspapers

The mother of a Kernodle Middle School student is facing charges after authorities said she boarded a school bus and encouraged her daughter to fight another student on Sept 5.

Monica Marcus is charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Greensboro police.

A Guilford County Schools bus driver told authorities that several female students on the bus were arguing before the bus arrived at Cardinal Apartments on Old Oak Ridge Road.

After the bus stopped, a parent who had been standing by walked onto the bus, met her daughter near the back, and instructed her to fight another passenger, Greensboro police said. A total of three female students started fighting.

According to Greensboro police, the driver did not call 911 but notified the district’s Transportation Department, which contacted the Northwest Middle School Resource Officer requesting he respond. The School Resource Officer did respond, but the fight had concluded before the officer arrived.

The Greensboro police officer who interviewed the driver was notified of the incident on Sept. 6 police said.

Guilford County Schools spokeswoman Gabby Brown said in an email that the district is investigating the incident.

“We’re grateful to the bus driver who followed GCS procedures and law enforcement who helped to keep students safe,” Brown said. “This type of behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Asked what the district’s procedures are for the situation of a parent attempting to get on a school bus, Brown said she was only allowed to say, “All the information pertaining to your request has been shared.”

Governor Cooper Announces Two Judicial Appointments

Staff Reports

RALEIGH – Last week, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Judge Allison Riggs to serve on the North Carolina Supreme Court and Judge Carolyn Thompson to serve on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Judge Riggs, currently on the Court of Appeals, will fill the vacancy created by Justice Michael Morgan’s resignation from the Supreme Court and Judge Thompson will fill the vacancy created by the promotion of Judge Riggs.

“The need for fair-minded, even-handed, honest, experienced judges is more important than ever as our society and our courts wrestle with many critical issues,” said Governor Cooper. “I am grateful for the willingness of Judge Riggs and Judge Thompson to serve our state’s judicial system in these new roles. They each have deep experience and admirable careers of public service that will continue to bring value, honor and integrity to the judicial branch of state government.”

Judge Allison Riggs is currently a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Prior to serving on the bench, Riggs held a variety of positions at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice including Co-Executive Director and Chief Counsel for Voting Rights. Riggs was a civil rights litigator and community lawyer who served as lead counsel in numerous voting rights cases, including twice arguing before the United States Supreme Court and many times before the North Carolina Supreme Court. Riggs received her Bachelor’s Degree, Master's Degree and Juris Doctor from the University of Florida.

Judge Carolyn Thompson is currently a Deputy Commissioner on the North Carolina Industrial Commission. Previously, she served as a District Court Judge and Superior Court Judge in District 9, where she presided over civil, criminal, domestic, juvenile, and mental health proceedings. An active member in her community, Thompson is an ordained minister and has served as a mentor and volunteer for teen and truancy courts. Thompson received her Bachelor’s Degree from Hampton University and her Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central School of Law.