The News & Record won first place for general excellence among North Carolina's larger newspapers in the 2023 awards presented Thursday by the North Carolina Press Association.

The honor was announced at the press association's annual convention in Raleigh.

Staffers for the newspaper also won 11 individual awards, including four first-place finishes. The awards are for the period between March 1, 2022, and March 4, 2023.

"Our staff is working hard to cover our community and serve our readers, including our rapidly growing digital audience, so it feels good to win this award," said N&R Executive Editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes. "But we're just getting started."

In the individual awards, Allen Johnson, the N&R Editorial Page Editor, won first place in the lighter columns category as well as for editorial sections. Johnson also won third place in the editorials competition.

N&R photographer Woody Marshall won first-place honors in sports feature photography for his photo "Shotgun Girl" and in feature photography for "July 4th Dance."

In the photo page or essay category, Marshall won second place for "Bluebird Nest Checks" and third place for "Hotdog Tuesdays."

N&R editor Mike Kernels won third place in the headline writing category.

In the advertising competition, the News & Record's Jennifer Atkins Brown and former staffers Ray Causey and Cindy Loman won second place in the special section category.

Loman and Lea Anne Williams took second place in the newspaper promotion competition.

Loman and Marshall won third place in advertising's special section category.

Photos: NCPA award winning photos