MADISON — With less than a week before Rockingham County Commissioners vote on whether to rezone land for use by a major casino developer, opponents to the move are active.

Signs that read “No Casino” are displayed all around the rural county’s roadways and on front lawns on the western side of the county of about 92,000. Digital ads and direct mail flyers against casino gambling abound. And a petition has swollen to about 4,000 names of residents against a plan that would allow a nontribal casino to be built here.

Meanwhile, a 192-acre plot of land along US 220 sits as pasture land for now, but if rezoned from residential agricultural status to commercial use by commissioners at their Aug. 21 meeting, could be transformed to a bustling gambling district.

Opponents to casino development along U.S. 220 in Rockingham County last week saw nearby Summerfield and Stokesdale municipal governments push via municipal resolutions for Rockingham County residents’ right to vote on casino gambling.

Such a vote would come if county officials approved a referendum on the issue.

Citizens directly affected by anything of this magnitude, which we will be, should have the right to full disclosure, which we have not had,’’ Madison resident Marty Erskine told Madison’s Board of Alderman last week during their regular meeting.

“We the people should have the right to vote on to accept or reject the casino before any deals are made to radically change the zoning to unrestricted commercial (use).’’

Like many, Erskine wants more transparency from state legislators, who this summer introduced a draft bill that would allow casino development on nontribal land in Rockingham, Nash and Anson counties and grant the right to develop casinos to one development company as part of a $1.6 billion investment, the bill outlines.

Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican representing Rockingham County, is chief architect of the bill. He contends a casino would create 1,700 jobs and generate $6 million annually in tax revenue for the rural county at a tax rate of roughly 22%.

Mark Walker, who for six years represented Rockingham County in Washington in the U.S. House of Representatives, was also at the meeting to oppose casino development.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate headed a recent public meeting at Ellisboro Baptist Church at which nearly 500 people gathered to oppose casino plans.

Walker’s latest campaign ad reads: “Raleigh politicians hold all the cards and they’re not bluffing. Demand transparency in casino legislation.’’

In Nash County, where casino development is also being proposed, county commissioners in late July voted 5-1 in favor of a referendum.