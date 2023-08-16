Girls high school volleyball season has begun for 2023, and following is a list of the teams to keep an eye on.

Bishop McGuinness 2022: 24-6

The Lady Villains went 11-1 to win the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference and reached the NCHSAA 1A final four, but lost six seniors to graduation, including back-to-back conference player of the year Jeanna Hauk. Coach Shawn Jacobsen said this is the first time he has been able to trust this many players in a starting role. Senior Finley Miller was an all-conference honorable mention at middle blocker but moves to right side. Senior Susanna Drake has been a setter in club and now fills that spot for McGuinness with Hauk graduating. The Villains also return junior middle blocker Karstin Workman, while junior middle blocker Rosie Petrovich moves from outside hitter to defensive specialist.

Caldwell 2022: 22-3

Coach Dan Bozarth has led the private school power to a 260-47 record, nine conference titles, two state championships and three runners-up in 11 seasons. Last year’s team reached the NCISAA state quarterfinals, but will now have a very youthful team with eight middle school players on varsity. Eighth-grader Anna Lapierre had 56 aces and 60 digs as a seventh grader. The Eagles must replace a slew of seniors, including Madison Bozarth, who led with 342 kills and 4.7 per set, and 6-foot,5-inch Danielle Phillips, who had 611 assists.

Cornerstone Charter 2022: 18-7

The NCHSAA 1A program split the regular season with McGuinness, but fell to the Villains in the conference tournament. The Cardinals return sophomore Caroline Smith, who led the team with 256 kills and was second in blocks at 40 and digs at 166 as a freshman. Cornerstone was a No. 12 seed and lost in the first round to No. 21 Hayesville.

East Forsyth 2022: 20-6

Last year’s Central Piedmont 4A Conference runner-up returns four starters from that team and has high expectations entering 2023. Strengths for the unit include its hard work and passion for the program. Kinnady Boothe, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, led the Lady Eagles with 352 kills and was called by assistant Maddie Thompson an all-around great player and someone who takes command of the gym. Fellow sophomore Laney Blevins moves from middle blocker but shifts to outside hitter. Molly Muse moved up to varsity late last year but will assume the setter spot with former four-year setter Madilyn Pardue, who is now at Carson-Newman.

Grimsley 2022: 20-6

The Whirlies bring back a young but talented team, after finishing 14-1 as Metro 4A Conference champions last season. It reached the NCHSAA 4A second round, falling 3-1 to Waxhaw Marvin Ridge. Grimsley returns two all-conference selections in 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Charlotte Williams, and 5-foot-3 sophomore libero Morgan Falk. Williams, a three-year starter and captain, led Grimsley with 286 kills and a 91.8 serve percentage. Falk, who led with 308 digs as a freshman, leads a strong back row along with Kayna Fisher and Maddie Aveline. Page transfer Naomi Locklear adds talent to the front row.

High Point Christian

2022: 12-14

The Cougars had a difficult schedule, but finished second at 8-2 behind 10-0 Caldwell in Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference play during coach Rick Zayas’ first season. The team is considered the conference favorite this year. Zayas highlighted three seniors; Lauren Boyles is an excellent player and leader from the libero spot and led HPCA with 366 digs last year to go with a 19.5 ace percentage serving. Catie McDonald serves as a defensive presence at middle blocker with a team-high seven blocks in 14 sets this season. Sophie Braetzkus brings a tough attack from the right side with good leaping ability. Junior Cameron Martin is coming off knee surgery and has a team-high 39 kills in the early going.

McMichael

2022: 37-3

The consistent winner reached new heights last season, earning the program’s first state championship. The NCHSAA 2A school’s only regular-season defeats came to 4A Reagan and once to Duncan Byrnes (SC). The Phoenix return five starters from that “dream season,” including state championship MVP Bianka Sola. Sola, a junior, was relied on heavily in 2022 as a passer, with 1,056 assists and the next most being 175. Coach Marty Woods is excited about a group that she describes as relentless and hard working on the court and in the weight room coming off the historic season. Junior Jenna Rosenbaum led the unit with 333 kills, while also bringing a 23.5% ace rate. Senior libero Kacey Gore is a defensive leader, while middle blocker Valeria White was praised for being a “ball of energy.” Returning right side Zoey Bradford is a sophomore whose improved passing will add to the offense.

Northern Guilford

2022: 12-11

First-year Nighthawks coach Kari Hankins said that her team features many versatile players who are very talented at multiple positions but says that could also bring difficult coaching decisions. Macy Bolyard, a 5-foot-10 senior who has committed to Southern California, had a team-high 256 kills and 3.4 per set last season and has been praised for her charisma and leadership. Senior Claire Czarnowski was praised for positive energy and for being coachable as a key defensive specialist/libero. Hankins is also excited about setter/right side Samantha Chavis, the team’s only varsity freshman, who is described as all-around player “doing amazing” with a powerful attack, dedication and confidence. Northern fell in the NCHSAA 4A first round to conference foe Western Guilford last year.

Northwest Guilford

2022: 16-10

New coach Alex Phillips said the biggest strength for the Lady Vikings is that the team eats and sleeps volleyball and is willing to accept challenges. The team gets extra practice with its first game on Aug. 24, but faces a tough schedule. Senior Morgan Lowman (94.4 serve percentage last year) is a six-rotation player who sees the floor well and has good leadership. Junior Eda Doganavsargil, another power hitter, was last year’s leading killer at 163. Senior Ava Toland is the quarterback of the group and had 226 assists in 2022. Fell to No. 1 seed Reagan in last year’s NCHSAA 4A second round.

Oak Grove

2022: 17-9

The Lady Grizzlies will be smaller in size, but look to make up for that with defensive tenacity and hard hitters. It went 10-0 in conference last season and returns Mid-Piedmont Conference player of the year Ciara Major and Mid-Piedmont Conference defensive player of the year Olivia Dixon. Major, a 5-foot-7 junior, led the team in kills (282), kill percentage (43.6) and hit percentage (32.6), while also being second with 86 blocks. Dixon, a senior, led the team with 448 digs and 4.9 digs per set. Captains will be Kadence Arnold, Dixon and Tatum Tesh. Expected to defend its conference title. In 2022, it was a No. 7 seed in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs and fell to No. 10 Newton Foard in the second round.

Reagan

2022: 36-1

The Raiders have the appearance of the Triad’s top team and receive Penn State commit Gabrielle Nichols, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker, via transfer from Rochester, New York. Last year’s squad went undefeated until the NCHSAA 4A sweet 16. Prior to the loss, the dominant run included a sets record of 100-1, but three ankle injuries and two flu victims hurt the team’s chances for a deeper postseason finish. A strong team culture is led by setter Jordan Smart, a three-year all-conference selection who had 874 assists and a 93.2 serve percentage last season and is committed to James Madison. Smart is joined by the versatile Haley Carson, who had a 97.3 serve percentage and had 209 kills and 203 digs. The 6-foot-2 freshman outside hitter Ellyson Randolph was named best attacker for the 16 Club division at the Capital Hill Classic. The team’s skill level, depth and senior leadership is high, but chemistry will have to be built after having graduated 11 seniors and integrating new players.

West Forsyth

2022: 18-10

The Lady Titans have a reputation of finishing toward the top of the Central Piedmont. Despite losing five senior starters, the standard remains high but expectations are tough to judge. Senior outside hitter Caroline Hogan rises up to lead. Freshman Aurora Rosa brings that fire, dives for balls and inspires her teammates, while setter Hadley Lichty is another skilled freshman with West family roots. Sophomore Anna Hege was praised for being coachable. Victoria Guthrie brings size as a Winston-Salem Christian transfer. The Titans were third in the CPC and reached the NCHSAA 4A first round last year.

Western Guilford

2022: 22-7

The Hornets were 12-2 and finished second behind only Grimsley in the Metro 4A. During her tenure, coach Diane Long has had one of the area’s biggest winners, which includes undefeated conference records the previous two seasons and in 2018 when it went 26-1 overall. Several coaches listed Western as one of the top several teams coming back this year. The Hornets lost Metro 4A Conference Offensive Player of the Year Olivia Whisnant to graduation.