The public is invited for a lively evening with the Southeast’s James Beard Award-recognized chefs and mixologists defining Modern Appalachian cooking at the gorgeous new Restoration Hotel in Downtown Asheville Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The multi-course dinner will be presented by James Beard recognized chefs Sahar Siddiqi, Cleophus Heathington, Camille Cogswell, Dean Neff, John Fleer, Meherwan Irani, and Josiah McGaughey. At the delicious leading edge of creativity, this will be a meal to remember.

There will be a Cocktail Reception featuring a panel discussion with Sheri Castle, host of PBS’ The Key Ingredient, Chefs Meherwan Irani, Katie Button, Greg Collier, John Fleer, and Camille Cogswell.

Multi-course, seated dinner alongside beverage pairings with seven regional James Beard Foundation-recognized culinary and beverage programs.

Meet + Greet with the speakers and the chefs during a Digestif Reception after dinner.

Seminar

• The Mind-Blowing "How?!" of Plant-Based Cheese Innovation

“Pay-What-You-Can” Seminar

In this Talk + Taste Seminar, led by the creator of Darë Vegan Cheese, Gwendolyn Hageman, we’ll delve into how traditional thinking, without limitation, has transformed one of the world’s most beloved foods, cheese.

Seminar

This Must Be the Place - An Exploration of Southern Terroir

“Pay-What-You-Can” Seminar

One could argue that our global society, as we have come to know it, could not exist without agriculture, and while the advances during the Agricultural Revolution in the 18th century have made it possible to feed more people it also changed our relationship with the land and as a result the agricultural products that we consume.

Where To Stay

For more information and ticket information visit chowchowasheville.com. Tickets are $250 each. All ticket sales plus donations directly fund industry-related honorariums for culinary and beverage presenters.