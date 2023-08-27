The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) today announced their first television reservation of the 2024 election cycle with $4.5 million planned in support of Dan Bishop's 2024 campaign for Attorney General. The television reservation includes both broadcast and cable and includes spending in both the primary and general election.

Dan Bishop announced his campaign for North Carolina Attorney General at the beginning of the month and the RAGA Executive Committee immediately followed with a unanimous endorsement of the Charlotte-area Congressman.

The television ads are part of RAGA's multi-pronged commitment to ensure Dan Bishop is the next North Carolina Attorney General.

RAGA remains extremely well-positioned to challenge DAGA in North Carolina next year. In looking at the mid-year campaign finance reports, DAGA reported roughly $6 million in contributions and $6 million in expenditures, while RAGA reported nearly $9 million in contributions and just over $3 million in expenditures.