WENTWORTH – From computers and healthcare to manufacturing and manicuring,

Rockingham Community College has many non-credit, continuing education courses up for grabs in September.

Unless otherwise noted, additional information and registration is available by calling 336-342-4261 ext. 2333 or visiting https://www.rockinghamcc.edu/coned/.

Several programs have financial assistance available through RCC’s Eagle Train & Gain Scholarship, which covers $180 of the registration fee of certain courses. That form can be found here: https://www.cognitoforms.com/RCCAdmissions/EagleTrainGainScholarship.

Business and Computer Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fundamentals: 5:30-7:30 Tuesdays, Sept. 5-26, RCC. This brand-new course introduces students to ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Students will learn topics such as what generative AI is and how to use it, the differences between different AI programs such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, how to use different AI tools, security and regulatory concerns, practical uses for AI, and the future of AI. In addition, students will learn how to incorporate and use AI tools in the workplace. Cost: $74.

Computer Basics: 9 a.m.-noon Fridays, Sept. 1-22, or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 5-26, RCC. Develop computer skills essential for success in today’s technology-driven workplace. Course covers the basic functions of Microsoft Word and Excel, emailing, internet navigation, file organization, uploads/downloads, and resources for keyboarding skills. Cost: $70, but is waived for most students.

Electronic Notary: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, RCC. Do you want to become commissioned as an electronic notary? Topics in this brand-new course include legal, ethical and procedural requirements of the Notary Act set forth in the General Statute 10B Article 2. Upon completion with a passing exam grade of 80%, you will be eligible to make application with the N.C. Secretary of State office. You must have a current notary commission to participate in E-notary training. Cost: $70.

Google Data Analytics: Sept. 12, 2023-Jan. 30, 2024, online. In this brand-new course, learn how to make data-driven decisions using effective questions, data transformation, analyzation processes, visualization, and programming. Emphasis is placed on setting up data toolbox, spreadsheets, database and query basics, visualization basics, effective communication techniques, and data validation; as well as design thinking, data-driven storytelling, dashboards, R programming, job portfolios, and technical expertise. Cost: $180, but ask about the Eagle Train and Gain Scholarship.

Google Project Management: Sept. 12, 2023-Jan. 16, 2024, online. Learn the advanced concepts, tools, templates, and artifacts used to manage projects from initiation to completion using Google resources through Agile development. Emphasis is placed on foundational and advanced project management methods. Upon completion, students should be able to manage and run projects and programs from initiation to completion using a variety of resources and leadership skills to support organizational goals and business processes. Cost: $185, but ask about the Eagle Train and Gain Scholarship.

Notary: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, RCC. Learn the qualifications of the notary public office and requirements for attestation, fees, general powers and limitations, certifications, oaths, affirmations and affidavits. Purchase of Notary manual is required. Cost: $74.

Professional

Certified Production Technician 4.0: 5-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, Sept. 11-Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 7 and 28, RCC, plus online coursework. This is a brand-new, online and in-person course, offered in an accelerated, eight weeks. Learn the basic and technical skills needed to prepare for an advanced, high-performance manufacturing environment. Topics: Safety, quality practices and measurement; manufacturing processes and production; maintenance awareness and green production. Cost: $190, but ask about the Eagle Train and Gain Scholarship.

Manicurist: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 8, 2023-April 13, 2024, RCC. This brand-new comprehensive course provides instruction and clinical practice in manicuring, nail building (application and maintenance of artificial nails) and pedicuring, for students who want to become a registered manicurist and not a licensed cosmetologist. Topics include nail anatomy, disorders and irregularities; theory and salesmanship as it relates to manicuring; manicuring practice; and arm, hand, and foot massage. Students must complete 300 hours in an approved beauty school or college before applying to the State Board of Cosmetic Arts for examination. Cost: $232.

Vehicle Safety Inspection: 5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-12, RCC. Learn the proper procedures for conducting vehicle safety inspections and operating an inspection station. Cost: $81.

Healthcare

Central Sterile Processing: Sept. 9-Nov. 18 online, plus 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 8, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 9 and Nov. 11, RCC. Learn the primary responsibilities of a central sterile technician. The course includes practical applications of learned concepts and procedures. Topics include preparation, storage, distribution of instruments, supplies and equipment, quality assurance and inventory management. Graduates will receive a certificate and may be eligible to apply for national certification. Cost: $192, but ask about the Eagle Train and Gain scholarship.

CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 or Saturday, Sept. 23, RCC. Learn to recognize an emergency or signs of heart attack, care for choking victims, rescue breathing and CPR. Introduces defibrillator. Course completion yields an American Heart Association/Basic Life Support recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $55. Info: 336-342-4261, ext. 2602.

eLearning CPR Skills: Sept. 11-15, RCC. Are you seeking an alternative to classroom training or wishing to renew an existing AHA certification? Schedule a practice session prior to taking the online cognitive portion of the certification test. Then, attend a hands-on skills practice and testing session with a certified AHA instructor. One-hour appointments can be made by calling 336-342-4261, ext. 2602. Cost: $35.

EMT Initial: 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every other Saturday, Sept. 26, 2023-Feb. 1, 2024, plus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, RCC and online coursework. Learn basic life support skills. Emergency Medical Technicians work for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, rescue squads, and physician offices. Class includes lecture, hands-on skills, and field clinical opportunities. Complete successfully to be eligible to sit for the N.C. or National Registry EMT exam. Cost: $258, but ask about the Eagle Train & Gain Scholarship.

First Aid: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, RCC. Learn critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until EMS arrives. Learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and more. Course completion yields an American Heart Association First Aid recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $35. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.

Pharmacy Technician: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 5-Dec. 14, RCC plus online coursework. This course will prepare you to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam. You will learn the technical procedures for preparing and dispensing drugs in hospital and retail settings under supervision of a registered pharmacist. Cost: $192, but ask about the Eagle Train & Gain Scholarship.