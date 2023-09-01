WENTWORTH — Administrators at Rockingham Community College this week announced the hiring of three new staff members.

Grace Blalock joins the college as a full-time career coach. She reports to Director of Educational Partnerships Chandra Caple in the Division of Academic Affairs.

Mariah Clark accepted a position as full-time faculty in Business Administration. She reports Business Technologies Department Chair Sarah Evans, in the Division of Academic Affairs.

Craig Howard joins RCC as full-time faculty member in Information Technology. He also reports to Evans.