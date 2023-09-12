ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A Reidsville man was sentenced Aug. 31 after pleading guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with a 2022 attack of a Reidsville woman, according to the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office.

Cabarrus County Superior Court Judge Martin McGee sentenced Raymond Lee Rivers III, 38, to a minimum of 18 years and 3 months and to a maximum of 22 years and 9 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Under North Carolina law, Rivers must serve every day of his minimum sentence.

On Oct. 22, 2022, officials say a naked and beaten woman made her way nearly 100 yards to her neighbors’ home on Willis Lane in Reidsville to ask for help after she was beaten by Rivers.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined she had multiple skull fractures, a nasal fracture and a broken hand, according to officials. Police say both of her eyes were black and swollen shut. She told investigators that her boyfriend, Rivers, had assaulted her in their bathroom as she was getting ready for work.

Police say Rivers struck the woman repeatedly with a hard object and tied her up with painter’s tape and a phone cord. The victim waited for Rivers to leave and then went to her neighbor’s home for help.

Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Rivers for the crimes the same day of the attack.

District Attorney Jason Ramey said: “I would like to thank Sheriff Sam Page, Lead Detective Ed Smaldone, Lt. Jonathan Cheek, Sgt. Peyton Smith, Det. Brian Disher, Det. Lincoln Thompson, Det. Tommy Underwood, Deputy Sam Carbone, and Deputy Britney Perkins for their outstanding, professional, and thorough investigation and apprehension of Raymond Rivers. I would also like to thank Chief Assistant District Attorney Veronica Edmisten for helping to achieve justice for the victim of this crime. I pray that the victim fully heals spiritually, physically, and emotionally from the savage cruelty inflicted upon her. I would also like to thank the UNCG Police Department for their help in this case.”