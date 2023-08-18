REIDSVILLE—On Aug. 30, officers from the Reidsville Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Sip Coffee House at 101 S. Scales St. Please contact Lt. Sharra Carter with questions: (336) 347-2368 or scarter@reidsvillenc.gov.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Reidsville’s neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Reidsville Police Chief Ray Gibson. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.