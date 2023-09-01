REIDSVILLE — As a part of a city-wide water system and fire hydrant maintenance program, Reidsville Fire Department personnel will systematically flush the city's fire hydrants beginning Sept. 4, weather permitting, municipal officials announced in a Friday news release.

The exercise will continue over about six weeks until all hydrants have been tended, according to Reidsville Fire Chief Josh Farmer. Workers will flush Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., he said.

Periodic flushing is necessary to clear normal sediment from water lines and ensure that the hydrants are functional for fire protection purposes, administrators explained.

Because sediment will be disturbed by the flushing, residents should expect some dingy tap water. Water should return to clear after a short time, however, Farmer said in the release.

If any household has persistent cloudy tap water, residents should resolve the problem by briefly opening all faucets in a dwelling simultaneously.

Residents are cautioned to avoid washing clothes while hydrants are being flushed nearby. While any sediment stirred up will have been disinfected by chlorine in the water supply, sediment can stain clothes if it is drawn into a washing machine in sufficient quantity, officials said.