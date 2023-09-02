BELEWS LAKE — Mild weather and sunny skies had boaters and water sports enthusiasts heading to the region’s recreation waters for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Diamond sunset skies made lake water dance Friday evening as dozens of folks launched boats for evening cruises.
Bo Denson of Bethany brought friends onboard his power boat.
Earlier Friday afternoon, Sandra and Andy McKinney of Greensboro, set out for thrills on their JetSki.
Carolina Marina staff said they expected hundreds of boaters and visitors over the busy weekend.
Meanwhile, just a few yards from the marina entrance, a mother doe nurtured her fawns, stepping out from a pine thicket to graze in grass with her young family.