The Dan River Basin Association will be on hand to distribute educational information about the area rivers in Rockingham County and the most popular blueways for recreational paddlers and environmental activists.
Youngsters of all ages enjoyed the all-day street party in Eden last year.
One Riverfest 2022 artisan used a chainsaw to craft bears from logs.
In 2022, children and adults alike had the change to mine at a gem sluice amusement where they could sort through soil for semiprecious stones.
Streets are lined with crafts vendors, food stands and games aplenty at the street fair.
Ax-throwing was a popular pastime at last year's Riverfest street festival in Eden.
Kids will enjoy games like this giant Lego set from RiverFest 2022.
