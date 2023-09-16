WENTWORTH – Pottery, painting, computers, vehicles, DSS, notary and healthcare courses are enrolling now and are set to start in October at Rockingham Community College.

Unless otherwise noted, additional information and registration for these continuing education courses is available by calling 336-342-4261 ext. 2333 or visiting https://www.rockinghamcc.edu/coned-home/.

Business and Computer Technologies

Notary: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, Nov. 4, or Dec. 2, RCC. Learn the qualifications of the notary public office and requirements for attestation, fees, general powers and limitations, certifications, oaths, affirmations and affidavits. Purchase of Notary manual is required. Cost: $74.

Computer Basics: 9 a.m.-noon Fridays, Oct. 6-27 or Nov. 3-Dec. 1, RCC. Develop computer skills essential for success in today’s technology-driven workplace. Course covers the basic functions of Microsoft Word and Excel, emailing, internet navigation, file organization, uploads/downloads, and resources for keyboarding skills. Cost: $70, but is waived for most students.

Professional

Income Maintenance Caseworker: 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 9-Dec. 4. This NC FAST class is the second in a series of two classes offered through this statewide program. BOTH classes must be successfully completed in order to gain certification. The prerequisite for this class is “HRD-4000: Human Services Exploration: DSS Caseworker.” This certification series is for students who are interested in working for the N.C. Department of Social Services as an income maintenance caseworker. Students taking this class must be comfortable using computers. Cost: $125, but ask about RCC’s Eagle Train and Gain scholarship.

OBD/IM Emissions Training: 5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9-10, RCC. This course prepares auto technicians and service personnel to be safety and emissions inspectors for motor vehicles. It includes regulations and test inspection procedures. Learn to inspect a vehicle and gain skills to pass the qualification exams for certification as a safety and emissions inspector at a licensed inspection station. Cost: $78.

Vehicle Safety Inspection: 5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 2-3, RCC. Learn the proper procedures for conducting vehicle safety inspections and operating a safety inspection station. Cost: $81.

Personal Enrichment

Exploring Clay: 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 16-Dec. 4, or 1-4 p.m. or 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 11-Dec. 6, RCC. Learn to design and make pottery using a potter’s wheel and hand-building techniques in this 24-hour course. All skill levels welcome. Clay, glaze materials and firings provided. Cost: $123.

Holiday Painting: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 18-Dec. 13, RCC. Create small paintings to give away or keep. Instruction on specialties like glass painting included. Information about supplies is available when you register. Cost: $73.

Healthcare

CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 or 28, RCC. Learn to recognize an emergency or signs of heart attack, care for choking victims, rescue breathing and CPR. Introduces defibrillator. Course completion yields an American Heart Association/Basic Life Support recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $55. Info: 336-342-4261, ext. 2602.

eLearning CPR Skills: Oct. 9-13, RCC. Are you seeking an alternative to classroom training or wishing to renew an existing AHA certification? Schedule a practice session prior to taking the online cognitive portion of the certification test. Then, attend a hands-on skills practice and testing session with a certified AHA instructor. One-hour appointments can be made by calling 336-342-4261, ext. 2602. Cost: $35.

Nurse Aide I (Refresher): 5-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 16-Nov. 9, RCC. This is a review of the Nurse Aide I core content to prepare individuals who have been or are currently listed on a Nurse Aide I Registry, have successfully completed a state-approved training program, hold a state-recognized health care credential from any state, or military personnel who have had medical/corpsman training to sit for the Nurse Aide I State Exam. Lab activities are required but clinical rotations are optional. Cost: $202 plus additional cost for supplies, course materials, uniform, and state test.