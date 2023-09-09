RALEIGH — Garry Fountain of Reidsville took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and came out a $100,000 winner.

Fountain, a retired construction worker, stopped at the One Stop Grocery on Vance Street in Reidsville where he used his winnings from a previous ticket to buy one Big Cash Payout ticket.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Fountain says he will use his big win to make his retirement “more enjoyable.”

Big Cash Payout launched in July with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million top prizes and six $100,000 remain to be won.