WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health (RCDPH) will join organizations across the country in recognizing September as Infant Mortality Awareness Month, the agency announced in a news release this week.

Infant mortality refers to babies who are born alive but pass away before reaching one year of age.

Rockingham County, among the state’s most rural and economically challenged counties, lost 32 babies between 2017-2021 due to a variety of causes, according to health department records.

Researchers say many such infant deaths are preventable with better prenatal care and education and economic remedies.

The leading causes of infant mortality in the United States are:

Birth defects: when a baby is born with problems that effect how their body works

Preterm birth and low birth weight: when a baby is born too soon or too small

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS): when an otherwise healthy baby dies while sleeping

Unintentional injuries: when a baby is hurt by an accident, such as a fall or a car crash

Pregnancy complications: when a baby is affected by a maternal health condition.

Some factors are preventable, and some are not.

RCDPH encouraged parents, parents-to-be, and the community to take the following steps to help reduce the risk of infant mortality in Rockingham County:

Support healthy practices like breastfeeding

Avoid using nicotine, alcohol, and illegal drugs during pregnancy and around pregnant people

Always place babies on their backs to sleep

Always transport babies in up-to-date car seats

Discuss your preconception (before pregnancy) health with your doctor before having a baby

Take a multivitamin with at least 400 micrograms of folic acid every day if it is medically advisable for you to get pregnant

“Infant mortality is a tragic subject that we need everyone in the community to help address,” said Trey Wright, Rockingham County Public Health Director.

“Let’s work together to make sure every baby gets a healthy start in life.”

RCDPH will feature additional information about infant mortality on the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services’ Facebook page throughout the month of September.

Community members who want more information about keeping their babies safe and healthy may call 336-342-8150 to speak with the RCDPH health education team.