ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Spectators at public school sporting events will soon have to trade a little privacy for better security as the county’s school district adopts a transparent bag policy.

Starting Aug. 29, all Rockingham County Schools football venues will adopt a rule that requires all visitors to carry clear bags.

Beginning Sept. 5, all RCS athletic events will adopt the policy that allows school officials and law enforcement to see the contents of spectators’ purses and backpacks.

“The safety of our students, staff and fans is a top priority,’’ district officials said in a Tuesday news release, the day after a gunman killed a professor on the UNC Chapel Hill campus.

Campuses nationwide are adopting such security measures. Neighboring Guilford County began requiring public school sports spectators to carry clear bags in Sept. 2022, for example.

“Rockingham County Schools is constantly enhancing emergency and safety protocols through ongoing collaboration and partnership with law enforcement agencies, community partners and other urban school districts,’’ the release said.

What types of bags are allowed?

Clear plastic or vinyl bags that are no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

One gallon clear plastic storage bag

Medical Bags containing medically necessary items, after proper inspection

Diaper bags with infant/toddler present, after proper inspection

What types of bags are not allowed?

Clutch bags or purses

Purses

Briefcases

Backpacks

Duffle Bags

Drawstring Bags

Fanny Packs

Cinch/Drawstring bags

Luggage

Computer/camera bags, excluding credentialed members of the press

Clear bags and the noted exceptions will be required at all RCS athletic events.

How many bags can each person bring into the athletic venue?

One large clear bag – either a one-gallon, zip-style bag or a 12” by 6” by 12” clear bag or the larger clear bag must be a standard 12” by 6” by 12” made of clear PVC vinyl or the one-gallon, zip-style bag.

Do I have to put everything I’m carrying into the permissible bags?

No. We are limiting only the type of bags carried into the venue, not items that you normally bring to a event. Therefore, you can carry keys, makeup, feminine products, comb, phone, wallet, credit cards, etc. ... in your pockets or a jacket if you choose not to put them in a clear bag.

Spectators will continue to have flexibility to bring a wide variety of approved items into the venue. Every member of a group may carry items in a permissible bag.

Can fans carry cameras and other devices separately from what they put in a clear bag?

Yes, a camera and other devices can be carried into the venue if they are not in their own bag. This is not a restriction on items that visitors have previously been able to bring into the stadium. It is only a restriction on the type of container used to carry items.

What happens if a person shows up at a venue with a bag that is not permitted?

Fans carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will not be permitted to enter and will be asked to return prohibited items to their car prior to entry.

Can fans bring stadium seats or chairbacks?

Fans are permitted to bring in their own stadium seats or chairbacks provided the seats do not have any pockets or zippers and do not exceed 12”x12”x18” inches.

What about bringing blankets in cold weather?

Fans will be able to bring blankets by tossing them over a shoulder or arm as they arrive at the gate. These items are subject to search.