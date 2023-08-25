EDEN — Rockingham County Schools administrators recently named Joyce Smith as the new interim principal of Reidsville Middle School.

Smith has been a resident of Rockingham County since the 1990s and earned her bachelor of science degree in elementary education and her master's degree in school administration from North Carolina A&T State University.

Upon graduating, Smith began her career in education with Guilford County Schools as an elementary school teacher.

She has been a part of the Rockingham County Schools family since 2006 serving as an assistant principal and principal.

Mrs. Smith has been the assistant principal at Reidsville Middle School since 2017 and has been integral to the school’s success and a leader in establishing the academic program.

Rockingham County Schools Superintendent John Stover made the announcement of Smith's promotion to interim principal.

“I am confident Reidsville Middle School will not miss a beat under her leadership.”

Smith said she's ready for the challenge.

“I am excited about the opportunity to provide continuity and stability to (the) RMS family.”