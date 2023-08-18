Rockingham County Schools recently announced the appointment of Judy Sizemore as assistant principal of Monroeton Elementary School.

Sizemore is a native of Eden who graduated from Greensboro College with a bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education. She earned her master’s degree in elementary education from North Carolina A&T State University in 2014 and added K-12 AIG Licensure in 2019.

She is currently a member of the RCS/UNCG Principal Preparation cohort with a graduation date of May, 2024 to obtain a Master of School Administration.

Sizemore began her career in education in 2007 at Draper Elementary School as a teacher assistant. She then taught grades 3-5 at Williamsburg and Douglass Elementary Schools from 2009-2020 before becoming the Instructional Coach/AIG teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. In 2017, Mrs. Sizemore was recognized as Douglass Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year.

“My passion for elementary school comes from my own elementary school teachers that helped instill a foundational love for learning in me. One teacher and two teacher assistants in particular provided not only academic support but also social and emotional support that inspired me to pay it forward,’’ Sizemore said.

“Nurturing children and building positive relationships early on sets the stage for lifelong motivation and success. I always wanted to be the teacher that students positively remember. As an assistant principal, I am excited to make an even larger impact in Rockingham County Schools by inspiring teachers to desire the same and grow our students to their utmost potential!

“I am very honored and excited to be a part of the Mustang family as I serve the Monroeton Elementary students, staff, and community as the assistant principal this school year.”

RCS officials recently announced the appointment of LaSaundra Siddle as assistant principal of Morehead High School.

Siddle graduated the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

In 2009, Siddle earned her Business Education License and continued her education at Duquesne University earning a master of science in Sports Administration in 2010.

Siddle continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington earning her School Administrator License in 2021.

Siddle has been teaching Career and Technical Education courses (CTE) in Business Education in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, Principles of Business and Finance, Personal Finance, Career Management and Web Design. Furthermore, Siddle has twelve years of coaching experience with cross country, girls basketball and volleyball.

Prior to Rockingham County Schools, Ms. Siddle was the assistant principal at Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy in Halifax County. Assistant Principal Siddle is an enthusiastic offers a 15-year history of supporting administrative academic functions such as credit recovery, afterschool tutoring, and career and technical student organizations (CTSO).

“I am excited about this opportunity to work with Mr. Tuggle and the administrative team at Morehead High School,’’ Siddle said. “I look forward to building relationships with the students and staff.”

My favorite quote is, “The future depends on what we do in the present.” — Ghandi