WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and his team will host an Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sept. 11 at the Law Enforcement Center here.

The observance of the day in 2001 when terrorists crashed passenger airlines into the World Trade Center Twin Towers will be at 9 a.m. and conclude at 9:30 a.m.

Attendees should gather at the front of the center at 130 Justice Center Drive.

Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Honor Guard, local and state leaders, elected officials, and a special unnamed guest speaker will be among those on hand to honor innocents and first responders who died in the tragedy, the sheriff said in a news release.

Page also plans to honor "all those in our military who have made the ultimate sacrifice since that day in defense of our freedoms,'' the release said.