REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County officials on Thursday nabbed a man in Reidsville who is suspected of committing a bank robbery in Danville, Va.

While on routine patrol at around Lt. Steve Perkins located a motorcycle along the southbound lane of U.S. 29 Bypass just South of the Narrow Gauge Road exit in Reidsville. Perkins did not observe a driver, but realized the bike matched the description of the one a suspect used in an armed robbery of a bank in Pittsylvania County, Va., about 45 minutes prior.

Lt. Perkins and several other Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area and located Kevin Brett Collins, 39, of 3446 Wellington Place Murfreesboro, Tenn., walking along the roadside of U.S. 158 East near Brooks Road.

With the assistance of Danville Police officers, agents from the United States ATF and the FBI, officials determined that Collins was the suspect in the robbery.

An undisclosed amount of cash taken during the bank robbery was also found in Collins’ possession. The motorcycle used during the robbery was reported stolen from Trinity, N.C.

Collins was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $275,000 secured bond and he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, obstruct and delay an officer, and a fugitive warrant from Virginia in connection to the bank robbery.

Eden car thefts, break-ins

EDEN — Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office officials received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts on Aug. 16 in Eden, according to a news release from officials.

The incidents were reported to have occurred on Rhodes, Lane and the Bryant Road areas.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about these vehicle break-ins/thefts call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.

Sheriff Sam Page would also to remind county residents to lock their vehicles and remove any items of value from their vehicles when they are not in use.