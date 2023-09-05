WENTWORTH — The National Council for History Education has trained Rockingham Early College High School teacher Valencia Abbott as a leader of a rural civics project over the past two years, the educational organization announced this week.

Abbott has participated in the 2022-2023 Rural Experience in America, Community Civics through Historical Inquiry project funded by the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Consortium.

The elite teaching opportunity to work alongside historians to educate students about the true character of rural America, came after Abbott was selected from a large pool of applicants from across the nation.

Abbott and students will now research how rural places shaped the history of the nation, whose stories are told in conventional rural histories, and how the nation's rural and agricultural history have shaped the local community.

Abbott embarked on her second year of the project in December 2022 and served as a lead teacher, mentoring other instructors through two online courses: “TPS Basics Course,” sponsored by the Library of Congress, and “Teaching Students to Ask Their Own Primary Source Questions,” guided by the Right Question Institute.

Both courses focused on using primary sources through the Library of Congress collections.

The second phase of the project involved teachers participating in three online professional learning opportunities to examine rural lives in context, working with an educational specialist, historian and master teacher.

The third phase of this project took place July 15-16 in Norman, Okla. Teachers, including Abbott, travelled to the University of Oklahoma with community partners to work alongside a public historian to create a public history project for use this school year.

Participating teachers receive stipends to help cover their travel expenses and implement their public history project.

Founded in 1990, the National Council for History Education has worked to promote excellence in K-12 and college-level history education. This nonprofit organization supports the teaching, learning, and appreciation of diverse histories through advocacy, sponsoring workshops that connect teachers and professors, and by producing resources for classroom use. Learn more at www.ncheteach.org.