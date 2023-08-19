REIDSVILLE — Local police are searching for a Danville man who on Friday allegedly robbed Carter Bank and Trust on Main Street at around 4:50 p.m. Just three days before in Danville, another Danville man allegedly robbed a bank, then fled to Reidsville where he was arrested by a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities have not said whether the two incidents are related.

During the Friday robbery, witnesses said the white male, wearing a gray shirt, jean shorts and a cowboy hat, demanded money from the bank branch located at 305 S. Main Street downtown. Authorities did not say whether Allmond was brandishing a weapon or how much money he took.

Police, in short order, identified Cary Allmond, 50, as the alleged offender and learned that he had fled the area in a white 2016 Ford Fusion sedan.

The vehicle’s Virginia registration is UKN-2674, according to a release from the Reidsville Police Department.

Investigators have obtained warrants and are trying to locate and charge Allmond for the robbery, the release said.

They ask that anyone who knows his whereabouts call the RPD’s Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspects, maybe eligible for cash reward through Crime Stoppers.