Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court ruling that invalidated her settlement agreement with the town.

In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel determined that Judge Richard Doughton of Forsyth Superior Court correctly ruled in favor of the town in a lawsuit officials filed in 2021 against Megan Garner.

“(Garner) can neither recover in contracts nor upon any equitable theory as allowing (Garner) to do so would effectively negate” state laws that require local governments to follow guidelines regarding allocating money from their budgets, the appellate court ruled.

Garner and Rural Hall didn’t enter into a valid contract as the settlement agreement did not include a pre-audit certificate as required by state law, the appellate court ruled.

Garner, now the Graham city manager, couldn’t be reached for comment.

June Allison of Charlotte, one of Garner’s attorneys, declined to comment on the ruling because she said she hadn’t an opportunity to study it.

Randy James of Winston-Salem, the attorney for Rural Hall officials, argued in court that Garner failed to get a stamp on the agreement certifying that the town’s finance director, Wade Gilley, had done a pre-audit, and that she did not get the town’s council to approve a budget amendment to ensure there was enough money to pay for the settlement agreement.

Therefore, Rural Hall didn’t waive its sovereign immunity, which protects a local government from lawsuits, the court ruled.

The lawsuit was over a $150,000 settlement agreement, which Garner said she was owed after leaving her job.

James said that Rural Hall officials are pleased with the court’s ruling.

“The court of appeals correctly ruled and affirmed” Doughton’s earlier finding in the case, James said.

“There has never been a basis for this case as the court ruled,” James said.

Town officials maintained that the agreement was invalid because Garner and three town council members violated state law and town protocols in negotiating it.

Garner denied those allegations and said she had to get the settlement agreement as a way to escape what she described as a hostile work environment and constant harassment.

The legal dispute took a bizarre turn when town officials filed an amended lawsuit that alleged Garner violated the town’s ethical rules by having a sexual relationship with the town’s former fire chief, Andy Marshall.

Garner and Marshall denied having an affair

All of this started at a meeting in October 2021 when Garner and three council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — resigned abruptly after the settlement agreement was approved.

Garner then accepted a job as city manager in Graham in Alamance County.

Garner never got the money, though. That’s because the town’s transaction limits would not allow the transfer of the money into Garner’s accounts.

Town officials declined to say how much money was involved in the settlement agreement, even though the information is public record under state law.

The amount, $150,000, was released only after Garner filed a written answer and a counterclaim to the town’s lawsuit.

In court, James argued that Garner shouldn’t have gotten a settlement agreement because she resigned and took another job.

The lawsuit alleged that Garner needed to give a 90-day notice, and that she could not leave to take another job.

Allison conceded that a pre-audit certification was not done and a budget amendment was not approved.

But she argued in court that between August and October 2021, D. Barrett Burge, the town attorney at the town, Garner’s attorneys and Patrick Flanagan, an attorney representing the town’s insurance company, negotiated the settlement agreement.

Garner believed that the town was operating on a good-faith basis, Allison has said. Garner resigned, thinking that the town would provide the pre-audit certification stamp and seek a budget amendment, Allison said in court.

In court papers, Garner’s attorneys have argued that the town breached a duty of good faith and fair dealing when town officials refused to pass a budget amendment and place a stamp on the agreement certifying that it was pre-audited.

Doughton didn’t agree with Allison’s arguments, saying that Garner should have known as town manager what was required for a settlement agreement.