WENTWORTH — Highly lethal narcotic fentanyl is abundant across North Carolina and in Rockingham County, and Sheriff Sam Page and county school district officials want to stop its scourge by enlisting the public’s help.

A town hall-style meeting dubbed “Fentanyl Fight: A Community Conversation” is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Advanced Technologies Building on the Rockingham Community College Campus here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the public is invited.

Organizers encourage children of middle school age and up to attend, but caution that some of the discussion may be upsetting to younger kids.

Among speakers at the forum will be a mother from the community who lost her daughter and grandson to the drug.

Rockingham County Schools Superintendent John Stover will moderate the event at which Page will field questions from the audience about the deadly drug and its effects on the community.

Rockingham County Public Health Department employees will also distribute information materials to those who attend.

“Parents, grandparents, and children ranging from middle school through college ages need to come out and hear this message. We want to reach as many people as we can and arm them with the knowledge that can keep them from falling victim to this deadly drug,” Page said.

Page said an estimated 11.6 people died daily in North Carolina from fentanyl poisoning.

And drug dealers are lacing many drugs with the narcotic that is many times stronger than morphine.

“It can come in liquid, powder, or pill form,’’ Page said of the way dealers disguise fentanyl. “It is being put into all illicit drugs to get users hooked quicker,’’ he said. “It can even be found in vapes. Six out of every 10 counterfeit pills contain fentanyl, according to DEA stats,’’ Page said.