Preseason Scores
Aug. 12 New York Jets 27-0 L
Aug. 18 New York Giants 21-19 L
Aug. 25 versus Detroit Lions 26-17 L
Regular Season Scores
Sept. 10 Atlanta Falcons 24, Carolina Panthers 10
Regular Season Schedule
Monday Sept. 18 versus New Orleans Saints, 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Sept. 24 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. CBS
Oct. 1 versus Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. Fox
Oct. 8 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. Fox
Oct. 15 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. CBS
People are also reading…
Oct. 22 Bye
Oct. 29 versus Houston Texans, 1 p.m. Fox
Nov. 5 versus Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. CBS
Nov. 9 at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. Prime Video
Nov. 19 versus Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. Fox
Nov. 26 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. Fox
Dec. 3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. CBS
Dec. 10 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. Fox
Week 15 TBD versus Atlanta, Falcons
Dec. 24 versus Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. Fox
Dec. 31 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 18 TBD versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb. 11 Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
336-349-4331 x6141