Football
Scores
McMichael 44, Forbush 28
Rockingham 22, Morehead 20
Reidsville 31, Page 17
Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 31
Reidsville at Rockingham
Friday, Sept. 1
McMichael versus South Stokes
Morehead at Northeast Guilford
Friday, Sept. 8
McMichael at Southwest Randolph
Morehead at Williams
Reidsville at Eastern Alamance
Rockingham, Bye
Friday, Sept. 15
McMichael at Morehead
Reidsville at North Forsyth
Rockingham at Southern Guilford
Friday, Sept. 22
McMichael versus North Forsyth
Morehead at West Stokes
Rockingham at Smith
Friday, Sept. 29
McMichael at Reidsville
Morehead versus Walkertown
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford
Thursday, Oct. 5
Morehead at T.W. Andrews
Friday, Oct. 6
McMichael, Bye
Reidsville at West Stokes
Rockingham at High Point Central
Friday, Oct. 13
McMichael versus West Stokes
Morehead, Bye
Reidsville versus Walkertown
Rockingham versus Dudley
Friday, Oct. 20
McMichael at Walkertown
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
Friday, Oct. 27
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews
Morehead at Reidsville
Rockingham versus Atkins
Saturday, Oct. 28
NCHSAA 2A / 3A State Football Playoff Brackets Released
Nov. 3
First Round, at higher seed
Nov. 10
Second Round, at higher seed
Nov. 17
Third Round, at higher seed
Nov. 24
Fourth Round, at higher seed
Dec. 1
Regional Round, at higher seed
Dec. 8-9
NCHSAA State Championship Sites and times TBD
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Conf. Overall
Reidsville 0-0 2-0
T.W. Andrews 0-0 2-0
North Forsyth 0-0 2-0
Walkertown 0-0 1-1
West Stokes 0-0 1-1
McMichael 0-0 1-1
Morehead 0-0 0-2
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Conf. Overall
Dudley 0-0 2-0
NE Guilford 0-0 2-0
Rockingham 0-0 2-0
E. Guilford 0-0 2-0
Smith 0-0 1-1
Atkins 0-0 0-2
HP Central 0-0 0-2
S. Guilford 0-0 0-2
Volleyball
Scores
Monday, Aug. 21
Reagan 3, McMichael 0
R 25 25 25 — 3
M 19 10 18 — 0
Southwest Guilford 3, Morehead 1
M 21 12 25 8 — 1
S 25 25 23 25 — 3
Tuesday, Aug. 22
McMichael 3, Rockingham County 0
M 25 25 25 — 3
R 13 5 16 — 0
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Smith 3, Reidsville 2
S 21 4 25 25 15 — 3
R 25 25 19 11 6 — 2
Thursday, Aug. 24
McMichael 3, Grimsley 2
M 21 15 25 25 15 — 3
G 25 25 18 17 8 — 2
Rockingham 3, Reidsville 0
RC 25 25 25 — 3
RHS 20 14 11 — 0
Schedule
Monday, Aug. 28
McMichael at Rockingham County, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
McMichael versus North Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
McMichael at Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Smith, 6 p.m.
Sept. 5
McMichael at Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead at T.W. Andrews, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus West Stokes, 5 p.m.
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7
McMichael versus Morehead, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8
McMichael Tournament, TBD
Sept. 9
McMichael Tournament, TBD
Sept. 11
Rockingham versus Morehead, 6 p.m.
Sept. 12
Reidsville at Walkertown, 5:30 p.m.
Rockingham versus Dudley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13
Morehead versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 7 p.m.
Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 5:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16
McMichael at East Surry, 11 a.m.
Sept. 19
McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.
Morehead at North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham versus Atkins, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21
Morehead at Reidsville, 5:30 p.m.
McMichael at North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Morehead, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 26
Morehead at Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.
McMichael versus Reidsville, 7 p.m.
Rockingham versus Smith, 6 p.m.
Sept. 28
McMichael versus Walkertown, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3
McMichael at Morehead, 7 p.m.
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5
Morehead at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Walkertown, 5:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Dudley, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6
McMichael Tournament, TBD
Oct. 7
McMichael Tournament, TBD
Oct. 10
McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Oct. 12
McMichael versus West Stokes, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews, 5:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament, TBA
Oct. 17
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament, TBA
Oct. 18
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament, TBA
Oct. 19
Playoff Seeding
Oct. 21
First Round of Playoffs
Oct. 24
Second Round of Playoffs
Oct. 26
Third Round of Playoffs
Oct. 28
Fourth Round of Playoffs
Oct. 31
Regional Finals
Nov. 4
State Championship
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Conf. Overall
West Stokes 0-0 3-0
Walkertown 0-0 4-1
McMichael 0-0 3-2
Morehead 0-0 1-2
T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-3
Reidsville 0-0 0-3
North Forsyth 0-0 0-3
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Conf. Overall
Smith 0-0 4-0
Rockingham 0-0 3-1
Dudley 0-0 1-2
E. Guilford 0-0 1-3
HP Central 0-0 1-4
S. Guilford 0-0 0-1
NE Guilford 0-0 0-2
Atkins 0-0 0-3
Boys Soccer
Scores
Tuesday, Aug. 22
McMichael 9, Rockingham, 1
Thursday, Aug. 24
Morehead 3, Northeast Guilford 0
Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Morehead versus Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
McMichael at East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5
Morehead versus Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6
McMichael versus North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Morehead versus Reidsville, 6 p.m.
Sept. 11
Rockingham versus Morehead, 6 p.m.
Sept. 12
Rockingham versus Dudley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13
McMichael at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Morehead at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville versus West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18
McMichael versus Morehead, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19
Rockingham at Atkins, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20
Morehead versus West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26
Rockingham versus Smith, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27
McMichael at West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Morehead at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2
McMichael at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4
McMichael versus Reidsville, 6 p.m.
Morehead at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5
Rockingham at Dudley, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9
McMichael versus Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11
McMichael at Morehead, 6 p.m.
Oct. 12
Rockingham at Atkins, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16
Morehead at West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17
Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
Rockingham at Smith, 6 p.m.
McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19
Rockingham at Smith, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23
McMichael versus West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Oct. 25
Rockingham at High Point Central, 6 p.m.
Oct. 27
Soccer State Playoff Seeding
Oct. 30
First Round
Nov. 2
Second Round
Nov. 6
Third Round
Nov. 9
Fourth Round
Nov. 14
Regionals
Nov. 17-18
State Finals
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Overall
Morehead 2-0
McMichael 2-0
North Forsyth 1-2-1
West Stokes 1-2-1
Reidsville 0-0-1
T.W. Andrews 0-1-1
Walkertown 0-0
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Overall
HP Central 1-1
E. Guilford 0-2
S. Guilford 0-1
Atkins 0-2-1
Rockingham 0-1-1
Dudley 0-2
NE Guilford 0-4-1
Smith 0-0