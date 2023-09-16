Football
Scores
Friday, Sept. 15
McMichael 34, Morehead 28
Reidsville 28, North Forsyth 7
Rockingham 45, Southern Guilford 0
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 22
McMichael versus North Forsyth
Morehead at West Stokes
Rockingham at Smith
Reidsville, bye
Friday, Sept. 29
McMichael at Reidsville
Morehead versus Walkertown
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford
Thursday, Oct. 5
Morehead at T.W. Andrews
Friday, Oct. 6
Reidsville at West Stokes
Rockingham at High Point Central
McMichael, Bye
Friday, Oct. 13
McMichael versus West Stokes
Morehead, Bye
Reidsville versus Walkertown
Rockingham versus Dudley
Friday, Oct. 20
McMichael at Walkertown
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
Friday, Oct. 27
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews
Morehead at Reidsville
Rockingham versus Atkins
Saturday, Oct. 28
NCHSAA 2A / 3A State Football Playoff Brackets Released
Friday, Nov. 3
First Round, at higher seed
Friday, Nov. 10
Second Round, at higher seed
Friday, Nov. 17
Third Round, at higher seed
Friday, Nov. 24
Fourth Round, at higher seed
Friday, Dec. 1
Regional Round, at higher seed
Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9
NCHSAA State Championship
Kenan Stadium - Chapel Hill, NC (classifications TBD)
Carter-Finley Stadium - Raleigh, NC (classifications TBD)
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
;Conf.;Overall
Reidsville;1-0;4-1
West Stokes;1-0;3-2
McMichael;1-0;3-2
T.W. Andrews;0-1;2-3
North Forsyth;0-1;2-3
Morehead;0-1;0-5
Walkertown;0-0;1-3
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
;Conf.;Overall
E. Guilford;1-0;3-1
Rockingham;1-0;3-1
Dudley;1-0;4-0
Smith;1-0;2-2
Atkins;0-1;0-4
S. Guilford;0-1;0-4
NE Guilford;0-1;3-1
HP Central;0-1;0-4
Volleyball
Scores
Saturday, Sept. 9
McMichael 2, Mallard Creek 0
McMichael 2, West Henderson 1
M;23;25;15;2
W;25;19;11;1
Monday, Sept. 11
Morehead 3, Rockingham 2
M;26;25;18;22;15;3
R;24;19;25;25;9;2
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Walkertown 3, Reidsville 0
Rockingham 3, Dudley 0
R;25;25;25;3
D;11;21;13;0
Wednesday, Sept. 13
West Stokes 3, Morehead 0
Schedule
Rockingham 3, Northeast Guilford 0
R;25;25;25;3
N;16;17;14;0
Saturday, Sept. 16
McMichael at East Surry, score unavailable at press time
McMichael at Southwestern Randoph, score unavailable at press time
Tuesday, Sept. 19
McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.
Morehead at North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham versus Atkins, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Morehead at Reidsville, 5:30 p.m.
McMichael at North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Morehead, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Morehead at Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.
McMichael versus Reidsville, 7 p.m.
Rockingham versus Smith, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
McMichael versus Walkertown, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
McMichael at Morehead, 7 p.m.
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Morehead at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Walkertown, 5:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Dudley, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6
McMichael Tournament, TBD
Saturday, Oct. 7
McMichael Tournament, TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 10
McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
McMichael versus West Stokes, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews, 5:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 16
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA
At higher seeded team
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA
2A at Walkertown / 3A at higher seed
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA
2A at Walkertown / 3A at higher seed
Thursday, Oct. 19
Playoff Seeding
Saturday, Oct. 21
First Round of Playoffs
At higher seeded team
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Second Round of Playoffs
At higher seeded team
Thursday, Oct. 26
Third Round of Playoffs
At higher seeded team
Saturday, Oct. 28
Fourth Round of Playoffs
At higher seeded team
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Regional Finals
At higher seeded team
Saturday, Nov. 4
State Championship
Reynolds Coliseum at NC State University
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
;Conf.;Overall
West Stokes;5-0;11-0
McMichael;4-0;13-2
Morehead;3-2;7-4
Walkertown;3-3;7-5
T.W. Andrews;1-3;3-8
Reidsville;1-4;1-8
North Forsyth;0-5;0-9
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
;Conf.;Overall
S. Guilford;6-0;6-4
Rockingham;5-1;9-4
E. Guilford;4-2;5-7
Dudley;3-3;4-6
HP Central;2-4;4-8
Smith;2-4;7-5
Atkins;2-4;2-8
NE Guilford;0-6;0-9
Boys Soccer
Scores
Wednesday, Sept. 13
McMichael 12, Walkertown 3
Morehead 4, T.W. Andrews 2
West Stokes 2, Reidsville 1
Thursday, Sept. 14
Northeast Guilford 6, Rockingham 2
Schedule
Monday, Sept. 18
McMichael versus Morehead, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Rockingham at Atkins, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Morehead versus West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Rockingham versus Smith, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
McMichael at West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Morehead at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 2
McMichael at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
McMichael versus Reidsville, 6 p.m.
Morehead at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Rockingham at Dudley, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9
McMichael versus Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
McMichael at Morehead, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Rockingham at Atkins, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 16
Morehead at West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Rockingham at Smith, 6 p.m.
McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Rockingham at Smith, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 23
McMichael versus West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Rockingham at High Point Central, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
Soccer State Playoff Seeding
Monday, Oct. 30
First Round at higher seed
Thursday, Nov. 2
Second Round at higher seed
Monday, Nov. 6
Third Round at higher seed
Thursday, Nov. 9
Fourth Round at higher seed
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Regionals at higher seed
Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18
State Finals at Bryan Park, Greensboro, NC
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
;Conf.;Overall
Morehead;3-0;4-0-1
West Stokes;2-0;5-3-1
McMichael;2-1;4-2
North Forsyth;1-1;4-4-1
T.W. Andrews;1-1;2-3-1
Reidsville;0-3;1-3-1
Walkertown;0-3;0-6
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
;Conf.;Overall
Atkins;3-0;3-3-1
Smith;1-0;1-0
Dudley;1-0;1-2
E. Guilford;1-1;5-3
NE Guilford;1-2;2-7-2
HP Central;0-1;1-5-1
S. Guilford;0-2;0-4
Rockingham;0-0;0-3-1