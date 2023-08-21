STAFF REPORT
247Sports ranks Rams Harrison as top 5 sophomore to watch in the country
Reidsville sophomore tight end and defensive end Kendre Harrison was recently ranked as one of 247Sports as top 5 sophomore to watch in the country for 2023.
The 6-7 end is also a stud on the basketball court and was a key member that led his team to the state title game in 2022. The Rams lost 75-63 to Farmville Central March 11 in Chapel Hill.
Despite the loss, Harrison was one of only seven players selected from the state of North Carolina in football.
Harrison had a big night in the season opener Aug. 18 with five catches for 88 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
The sophomore has already received over two dozen scholarship offers and that is most certainly draw scouts to Reidsville this season.
- High Point University receives warning over accreditation, says issues are minor
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer says he doesn't want $8M record deal, reveals real name
- Sex offender operating business finding young drivers for motor sports arrested for failing to register, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says
- Not so fast, Bill Goebel says, after NC Legislature ejects him from Guilford school board seat
- Thursday's letters: The end of loose-leaf collection in Greensboro is deeply disappointing and, candidly, infuriating.
- Patricia Murphy: In Aldean’s Macon hometown, they’re trying everything
- Allen Johnson: Hallejulah and amen: My last loose-leaf collection column!
- Fallout from Samet jail dispute underscores Guilford school board vote
- Greensboro enacts new leaf-collection program in 7-2 city council vote
- Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
- Guilford County Schools' superintendent gets 10% retention bonus
- Greensboro police release name of 19-year-old homicide victim
- 'Unacceptable': Lawsuit filed against Greensboro pool manager accused of assault
- Triad high school football scoreboard
- Britney Spears "left alone for months" amid divorce, "This Is Us" star Ron Cephas Jones dies, and more celeb news
Blessed with speed, strength, power and soft hands, Harrison could be one of the biggest recruits in the country as a senior.
As a key member of both the football and basketball teams, each of which made it to the state title round, Harrison is hungry to get a ring.
Harrison and company will host Greensboro Page this Friday night at Community Stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!