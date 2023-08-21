247Sports ranks Rams Harrison as top 5 sophomore to watch in the country

STAFF REPORT

Reidsville sophomore tight end and defensive end Kendre Harrison was recently ranked as one of 247Sports as top 5 sophomore to watch in the country for 2023.

The 6-7 end is also a stud on the basketball court and was a key member that led his team to the state title game in 2022. The Rams lost 75-63 to Farmville Central March 11 in Chapel Hill.

Despite the loss, Harrison was one of only seven players selected from the state of North Carolina in football.

Harrison had a big night in the season opener Aug. 18 with five catches for 88 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.

The sophomore has already received over two dozen scholarship offers and that is most certainly draw scouts to Reidsville this season.

Blessed with speed, strength, power and soft hands, Harrison could be one of the biggest recruits in the country as a senior.

As a key member of both the football and basketball teams, each of which made it to the state title round, Harrison is hungry to get a ring.

Harrison and company will host Greensboro Page this Friday night at Community Stadium.