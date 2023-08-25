Winston-Salem State University Bobblehead unveiled the first bobblehead featuring North Carolina A&T University’s female mascot, Aggietha, Friday, Aug. 25. The release is part of the officially licensed HBCU Bobblehead Series 2 which features the first bobbleheads for 16 different mascots from 14 different schools and coincides with the start of the 2023-24 school year. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every bobblehead goes back to the respective school. The unveiling follows February’s release which featured the first HBCU Mascot Bobbleheads for 13 schools, and those bobbleheads recently arrived.

The schools included in the second series are: Albany State University Rams, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Wolves, Clark Atlanta University Panthers, Coppin State University Eagles, Elizabeth City State University Vikings, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Morehouse College Maroon Tigers, North Carolina A&T University Aggies, Prairie View A&M University Panthers, South Carolina State University Bulldogs, Southern University Jaguars, Virginia State University Trojans, and Winston-Salem State University Rams.

The Winston-Salem State University bobblehead, which becames available for pre-order on Friday and is expected to ship in November. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023.

The bobbleheads are $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

"We hope the alumni, students, faculty, staff, and the entire Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T communities will enjoy this new bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

“Bobbleheads are often passed down from generation to generation, and we think the bobbleheads in this new HBCU Series will certainly become cherished keepsakes.”

The officially licensed bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

