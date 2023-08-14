With a clean slate and high hopes in tow, the Reidsville, McMichael, Morehead and Rockingham varsity football programs are eagerly anticipating what the 2023 football season will hold with the opening kickoff set for Aug. 18.

If there is one common theme amongst the majority of the county teams, it’s experience at quarterback across the board. The Rams, Phoenix and Cougars all feature returning players behind center. Meanwhile Morehead, enters a new era under first year coach Bobby Martin.

Let’s take a look at what to expect this year:

Reidsville Snap Shot

The Rams, after a heart-breaking 24-21 loss in the 2022 2A NCHSAA state title game Dec. 10, the Reidsville players feel like there was not only something left on the table, but that they have something to prove. The Rams closed out 2022 with an overall record of 14-2 and were undefeated in league play, claiming the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship in the process. After getting tripped up in a 22-14 loss on the road at Page in the second game of the season on Aug. 26, the Rams reeled off 13-straight wins en route to the state title game.

Stacked with veteran talent, the Rams expectations are to once again contend for a state championship, but there are a number of significant changes heading into 2023.

Set to be inducted into the North Carolina Coaching Hall of Fame Aug. 19, recently retired RHS head coach Jimmy Teague will no longer roam the sidelines, but his son, Erik will step into his father’s shoes as the new man at the helm. Erik is not only a former quarterback that guided the Rams to the 2005 state championship game, but he has been both the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for 11 seasons, so don’t expect any major changes in regards to what has been the Rams bread-and-butter over the course of the last several decades.

In addition to a veteran championship caliber roster, Erik will have the added benefit of a quality coaching staff. Back from his father’s staff is long-time defensive coordinator Doug Marrs in addition to Steve Knowles who will not be in a fulltime coaching role, but will still be a presence in the booth and advise. That duo has 79 years of combined coaching experience as either positions coaches or as coordinators. The Rams also have several veteran assistants coming back which is looking to maintain the high standards that have been in place over the years.

In addition, Erik will have a facility that rivals any high school in the state with the newly renovated Community Stadium featuring a state-of-the art artificial turf field surrounded by a six-lane track.

Led by senior quarterback Al Lee, the Rams have a plethora of senior leaders including Paul Widerman (RB / LB), Que’shyne Flippen, (WR / DB), Aidan Mansfield (WR / LB) and Devin Shryock (LB / ATH).

The Rams open up the 2023 campaign with a home game versus perineal playoff power Western Alamance Friday night.

McMichael Snap Shot

The Phoenix enter the season following an impressive 7-4 overall finish last season, but they also feel like they have something to prove following a disappointing 48-14 loss to Providence Grove in the first round of the post season Nov. 4, 2022.

Running back Jayden Moore has been a force since his freshman season, and the rising senior with the Division I body, will be likely be playing somewhere on Saturday’s in 2024. Moore has size, power and breakaway speed and he’s the engine that makes the Phoenix go.

In addition, senior quarterback Jace Dunn is a seasoned veteran that is hungry to make an impact after missing several games in his junior campaign due to injury. Dunn is poised in the pocket, has a good arm and can break out into the open and move the chains when he sees daylight which keeps opposing defenses guessing.

Head coach Tony McCants has done an admirable job in changing the culture at McMichael. Currently, a program that had languished in obscurity for decades, now has kids that believe they can not only compete, but win. Last season was the perfect example and you could feel the excitement in the air at Macfield Stadium in 2022.

McMichael travels to take on cross-county rival Rockingham this Friday.

Morehead Snap Shot

The Panthers enter 2022 after finishing 4-7. Although, they did make the post season field, Morehead closed on a sour note with a 62-13 in the opening round of the playoffs to Burns.

Losing former head coach Maurice Torrain earlier this year was a shock because he seemed to reinvigorate the Panthers passion for football.

New head coach Bobby Martin had a short window to not only install his offensive and defensive schemes, but also put together a coaching staff. Martin said just over a week ago that he will be making key decisions likely right up to the season-opening kickoff. Although there are more questions than answers in Panther Country, Martin brings with him a reputation of building winners and he says no matter what Morehead will be ready to play that they will be in condition.

Insiders say the Panthers will likely rely on a run-based scheme, but that is highly speculative at this point.

The Panthers open up with a road trip to Cummings in week number one.

Rockingham Snap Shot

The Cougars closed out 2022 with a 3-7 record and missed the post season. Rockingham was a bit of a head-scratcher last season. They were in the majority of the games they lost, but the highs and lows definitely effected morale.

Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said his team was either leading or trailing by one score in the fourth quarter last season, but lost them all. He said the Cougars could just as easily been 7-4 which probably means they could have hosted a first round playoff game if things would have gone their way.

To climb the ladder in the loaded Mid-State 3A Conference and get back to the playoffs, those peaks and valleys have to change.

Baker said last season’s record is deceptive in many regards, and considering this is perhaps the most experienced squad he has fielded entering his seventh season, he thinks this could be a major turning point for the program.

The even-keeled Baker doesn’t have a one-game-at-a-time type of approach. He’s much more of a one practice, one-play-at-a-time type of coach and his players are drinking the Kool-Aid.

Not only does Rockingham have a number of experience skill position players coming back, but he’s got six linemen that have game experience from last year.

Baker’s son, rising senior Brice Baker, who started at quarterback last season will be back behind center and along with his top target, speedster Maleek Bryant, the Cougars have the potential to spread the field and put some points on the board.

The Cougars will host cross-county rival McMichael in the season opener.