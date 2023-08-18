McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham got back to business as the 2023 volleyball season began this week. Let's take a look at what to expect as the season moves forward:

McMichael Snap Shot

For the Phoenix, who won their first NCHSAA State Volleyball Championship in program history last season, expectations are to get back to the Promised Land and add another title to the mantle. And why not? Despite losing a talented core of seniors including Jada Johnson, Graci Lovelace, Lia Jones-Spencer, Anna Casto and Bradyn Case, McMichael always seems to reload for a team that made back-to-back trips to the title round. Returning from last season’s 2022 squad that closed out at 37-3 returns five starters and 12 veterans hungry to maintain the Phoenix’ championship tradition.

McMichael returns five starters from the state title winning team, including 2022 2A NCHSAA State Championship MVP Bianka Sola.

The rising senior was the team’s best passer last season with 1,056 assists. She will get some help on the right side with sophomore Zoey Bradford that adds another solid set player on offense.

The Phoenix will be looking for junior Jenna Rosenbaum, who led the team with 333 kills last year, to finish at the net.

McMichael’s North Carolina Hall of Fame head coach Marty Woods has helped build a culture where the kids are excited to come to practice and strive to be the best each and every day, every year, and the 2023 squad fits that mold.

Woods said the energetic bond and enthusiasm her players continue to exhibit has been a huge part of the team’s success over the years.

To begin the season, McMichael picked up where they left off last year with a 3-1 (25-27, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21) win over Western Guilford in the opener Tuesday.

The second game of the season, a 3-1 (15-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-17) loss to Northern Guilford was a solid early test. It’s worth noting that the Nighthawks were selected as one of the Trida Team’s to Watch along with the Phoenix by the Greensboro News & Record. So if there is such a thing as a quality loss, the Northern Guilford match-up certainly qualifies. Facing a tough out-of-conference schedule has been a McMichael strategy every year to help prepare for the high-caliber competition they will most certainly face in the post season.

UP NEXT: McMichael hosts Reagan Monday and again has a home series versus undefeated cross-county rival Rockingham County Tuesday.

Rockingham Snap Shot

The Cougars are also thinking big after a closing out last year with a 21-4 record and claiming both the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and league tournament titles in 2022. Following that success, there was a post season let down with a first round loss to North Lincolnton, but expectations in Wentworth are to take the next step and make a deep run in 2023. Even though Rockingham must fill the shoes of departed seniors Vanessa Mullins, Hadlee Russell, Kayla Pruitt, Dakota Cornett and Samantha Saul, the Cougars have eight veteran players returning in addition to some up-and-coming JV ballers.

The Cougars started out the season on a high note with a gritty 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 13-25, 15-12) win over Williams in the season opener Monday.

Rockingham was equally impressive Tuesday with a 3-1 (25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-7) win over cross-town rival Reidsville. The Cougars followed that up with a 3-2 (25-15, 28-26, 24-26, 15-11 win over Morehead Thursday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

UP NEXT: The Cougars will face their toughest early season test to date as they prepare to travel to take on McMichael Tuesday.

Morehead Snap Shot

The Panthers, who have been a solid contender in the Mid-State Conference over the years, are looking to get back into championship contention after finishing .500 in league play and 9-12 overall in 2022. But Morehead is going to have to do it with new blood after losing 11 seniors to graduation from the 2022 team. The Panthers got off to a solid start however with a dominant 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-8) sweep over Northeast Guilford Tuesday in their first game of the season.

UP NEXT: Morehead travels to take on Southwest Guilford Monday.

Reidsville Snap Shot

The good news for the Rams is that they have nowhere to go but up after a 2-13 finish in 2022. Reidsville has struggled for years and it is a bit of a head-scratcher because they have great female athletes that excel in basketball and on the track team. If Reidsville is going to turn things around, it will have to rebuild the culture to make volleyball a priority.

A good sign is that the Rams were competitive in the majority of the matches in a 3-1 (25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-7) loss to Rockingham in the season opener Tuesday.

UP NEXT: Reidsville hits the road to take on Mid-State 2A Conference rival Smith next Wednesday.