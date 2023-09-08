A little more than three weeks into the regular season, things are starting to heat up on the volleyball court as the four county high school varsity team’s rankings are starting to come into focus. Here’s what we know through the first third of regular season play:

McMichael snapshot

The Phoenix are feeling confident as their on-court chemistry continues to develop after winning six in a row heading into the weekend.

They started the week with a three-set (25-8, 25-15, 25-21) sweep over Mid-State 2A Conference foe Walkertown Tuesday.

The Phoenix have a busy weekend on deck with a tournament versus North Henderson and Bandys on Friday and then another match versus Mallard Creek Saturday, Sept. 9. The weekend tournament scores were not available at press time.

NCHSAA Hall of Fame Coach Marty Woods said the tough out-of-conference schedule they face during the regular season really helps when the post season comes around.

“Our philosophy as a staff, and we tell our players this, we don’t want to be in the playoffs and not play at the level that I want to play because I’ve padded my schedule to make it a little bit easier to win. So winning is not the ultimate goal for us. We like to win, but this year it might hurt us a little more because if you play in two out of three sets it counts in the rankings for the RPI. Last year it didn’t. Last year we could go where ever we could play and get experience and not worry about it, but we decided when they changed that rule our philosophy was not going to change. Losing to a Northern Guilford, losing to a Reagan, does not hurt us as much as beating a team that may not have a winning record. So we truly believe that the competition is where it is at and if we compete against these teams and not worry about the winning part of it and just be competitive. Then come playoff time, we are going to be better off for it,” said Woods.

UP NEXT: McMichael (3-0, 7-2) hosts T.W. Andrews (0-3, 2-7) next Thursday as Mid-State 2A regular season conference action heats up.

Rockingham snapshot

First year head coach Deanna Revis, a 1999 Rockingham County graduate who played volleyball for the Cougars, said her expectations are high for her team’s success as state-wide teams get into the heart of regular season play.

Those expectations are realistic considering Rockingham only lost two seniors from the 2022 program that won both the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and conference tournament titles.

“We can’t go undefeated in the conference like we did last year because we lost that game to Southern Guilford, but I can say our goal is to win the regular season and conference tournament championships,” said Revis.

The Cougars also lost two non-conference match-ups versus McMichael, one of the top teams in the state.

Still, Rockingham is more than capable of achieving their goals and the coach said losses can serve a useful purpose from a learning and motivational standpoint.

“Absolutely and that’s what I told the girls as well. It is tough to lose, but we know those were great teams and all of those girls have been playing together for a while at McMichael in particular, but it is good for us to play tougher competition because even though our conference in volleyball has been down, after winning it all last year, we never want to underestimate anyone. Also, it will prepare us for the state playoffs,” Revis said.

The Cougars only have one senior this year in Kendall Hall, a setter. Running a 6-2 formation, another promising setter is Bailey Macey who has been working well in recent weeks with middle hitter and blocker is Macey Hardy.

Rockingham has been solid as well so far this week following a 3-0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-9) three-match sweep over Eastern Guilford Tuesday followed by another (25-10, 25-14, 25-21) set of wins versus High Point Central Thursday.

UP NEXT: The Cougars (3-1, 7-3) hosts cross-county rival Morehead (3-0, 6-2) next Monday at 6 p.m.

Morehead snapshot

The Panthers are also off to a strong start at 6-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Led by a veteran upper class squad with six seniors including Paige Tuggle, Genevieve Weber, Bree Paschal, Tylar Crawford, Ma’Tyah Mitchell and Trinity Pierce – Morehead thinks they can turn things around after a sub .500 9-12 finish in 2022.

So far they are right. The Panthers rolled to a 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-6) win over Andrews last Tuesday. This middle portion of the season is going to be make-or-break as Morehead tries to keep it going and build a postseason resume.

UP NEXT: The Panthers (3-0, 6-2) will travel to take on county rival Rockingham (3-1, 7-3) Sept. 11.

Reidsville snapshot

So far for Reidsville (0-3, 0-7), it’s been a rough start. There is time to hopefully get some wins under their collective belts, but by the end of next week, if there isn’t much improvement, there isn’t much time before the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament gets underway Oct. 16 and could mean an earlier end to the season than the Rams wanted.