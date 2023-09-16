Three of the four county high school volleyball teams are in prime position to earn post-season selections as we get set for the second half of the 2023 season. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from week No. five of regular season play:

McMichael snapshot

McMichael’s star continues to rise following a pair of victories last weekend in the midst of a 12 game winning streak.

This past week, in a double-header, the Phoenix defeated Mallard Creek 2-0 (25-20, 25-12) followed by a 2-1 victory over West Henderson (23-25, 25-19, 15-11) on Saturday.

In addition to the remaining slate of Mid-State 2A Conference regular season games, the Phoenix had a double-header Saturday versus East Surry and Southwestern Randolph (scores were not available at press time) in addition to one more out-of-conference tournament slated for Oct. 6 and 7 against opponents that have yet to be determined. After that, the McMichael has their final two regular season games before the Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament which will take place from Oct. 16-18.

UP NEXT: First place in the league is up for grabs next week as McMichael has a much-anticipated game at undefeated West Stokes (5-0, 11-0) Tuesday followed by a home match-up versus North Forsyth (0-5, 0-9) Thursday.

Morehead snapshot

Morehead also started out the week with a marquee 3-2 (26-24, 35-19, 18-25, 22-25, 15-0) win over cross-county rival Rockingham Monday night in non-conference play. However, the Panthers lost in decisive fashion 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-11) to Mid-State 2A Conference rival West Stokes Wednesday. It was a big one too. A first or second place finish in the regular season race, or a conference tournament championship, are the only ways for a team to secure an automatic bid to the 2A state playoffs. The loss dropped Morehead down to third, tied with Walkertown at 3-3 in league play. There is still plenty of time to make up ground in the standings with the second half of the series versus both the Wolves and Wildcats coming up in the next few weeks for Morehead, but it looks likes that middle tier of the Mid-State 2A regular season could very well come down to the wire.

UP NEXT: Morehead (3-2, 7-4) travels to take on North Forsyth (0-5, 0-9) next Tuesday.

Reidsville snapshot

After losing their fist eight games, Reidsville (1-4, 1-8) finally broke into the win column with a 3-0 win over Northeast Guilford (0-5, 0-9) Thursday. Reidsville will need a whole lot more of that heading down the stretch to get up into the middle of the pack in the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season race.

UP NEXT: Reidsville travels to take on TW Andrews (1-3, 3-8) next Tuesday and will host cross-county rival Morehead Thursday.

Rockingham snapshot

Following the loss to Morehead on Monday, Rockingham bounced back with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-13) over Dudley Tuesday and a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-17) victory over Northeast Guilford Thursday. The Cougars are still sitting pretty with sole possession of second place behind league leader Southern Guilford, 5-0, in Mid-State 3A Conference play. Rockingham should be favored against everyone else in the league and the Sept. 21 rematch with first place Southern Guilford is most-certainly circled on the calendar. It was anybody’s game in the first matchup in the series in which the Storm won 3-2 (13-25, 25-23, 26-24, 20-25, 15-11) on Aug. 29 in Greensboro. The Cougars will have home court advantage in the second game in the series, so expect both teams ready to go with a potential regular season title on the line.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (5-1, 9-4) hosts Northeast Guilford (0-6, 0-9) next Tuesday.