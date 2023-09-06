Cars & Jars to feature hundreds of show cars on display, bluegrass music, SCC Laps for Charity, food trucks and a moonshine run to Call Family Distillers

A portion of proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities to support Wilkes County charitable organizations

Car show registration is $25; Adult admission $10; Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Sept. 6, 2023) – The mountains of North Wilkesboro will come alive with the sound of cars, music and family fun, when Cars & Jars rolls into North Wilkesboro Speedway’s infield for the first time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Fans in attendance can check out an assortment of cars, as well as enjoy bluegrass music and an array of food trucks to cap off the fun at the inaugural fall car show event. Cars & Jars also features a competitive element: the winners of Best in Show Classic and Best in Show Sport will receive an acclaimed North Wilkesboro moonshine still trophy produced by Call Family Distillers.

Building on North Wilkesboro Speedway’s never-ending commitment to the community, a portion of the proceeds from Cars & Jars will benefit area children through Speedway Children's Charities.

Adult admission costs just $10, while kids 12 and under get in FREE. Attendees can register a car for the show for just $25 which includes one car pass and two admission tickets. Car show registration will be limited to the first 600 cars.

Those wanting an even bigger thrill can donate $50 to Speedway Children’s Charities to drive their personal cars on North Wilkesboro’s iconic five-eighths-mile oval. Track Laps for Charity will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Once Cars & Jars concludes at the track, fans are encouraged to take part in a post-show “Moonshine Run” to Call Family Distillery, located just 15 minutes from the speedway, where an evening concert will take place.

TICKETS AND REGISTRATION:

Advance ticket purchases, show car and Laps for Charity registration is available at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.

