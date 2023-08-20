Henry Lee Logan, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on July 26, 2023. Logan was a legendary basketball player at Stephens-Lee High School, known as “The Castle on the Hill” and Western Carolina University, where he was the first African American and the most heralded student-athlete in WCU’s history. The Asheville native was a four-time National Associate of Intercollegiate Athletics and Associated Press All-American selection. As the first African American basketball scholarship recipient to a predominately white institution in the Southeast, Logan blazed the trail for racial integration of sports and education.

While Logan had a phenomenal basketball career, his faith was the hallmark of his life and testament to his character. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior on June 6, 1976. Henry became a member of Faith Tabernacle Christian Center in 1993. He served as an Armor Bearer, Sunday school teacher and was a cornerstone disciple; often sharing his knowledge of scriptures during services. Henry had an insatiable love for god. He was committed to ministry, service and introducing people to Jesus. His determined purpose was the will of god, serving in the spirit of obedience. Henry refused to let the difficulties of his personal life define him. His challenges were not only used as his testimony but strengthened his faith. He spent countless hours daily, studying the word of god. Henry’s legacy is astounding, and his spiritual gifts were based in family, faith and community. Affectionately, he was known as Paw- Paw, and Pop; and in the community as Logan.