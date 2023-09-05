The SCStars 13u All-Stars won the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield, N.C., Labor Day weekend, advancing to the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, which is set for Oct. 4-8 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West. For the third year, the 13u Championship will be broadcast live on ESPN networks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Seven 13u All-Star teams were vying for the regional title during the Labor Day weekend competition, but the SCStars led the field from Saturday’s aggregate stroke play qualifying, shooting 32 under par to head into the semi-finals seeded first. In semi-final action, the SCStars edged the fourth-seeded Bluffton Odfield 13u All-Stars 9-3 in match play, advancing to the championship. There, the SCStars defeated the Sugarloaf 13u All-Stars 7.5-4.5.

In Summerfield, N.C., 12 All-Star teams of junior golfers met at Greensboro National Golf Club for two fun and exciting days of competition at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional.

SCSTARS HEADED TO NATIONAL CAR RENTAL PGA JR. LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Seven 13u All-Star teams vied for the opportunity to represent their state at the 2023 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Oct. 4-8 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West. After a solid 32-under-par performance in Saturday’s qualifying round (stroke play), the SCStars 13u led the field.

Saturday’s qualifying saw the Sugarloaf 13u All-Stars seeded second (-29); the Spartanburg #1 13u All-Stars third (-23); and the Bluffton Oldfield 13u All-Stars fourth (-15). Bentwinds Country Club 13u All-Stars of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, finished fifth (-12); while the Chattanooga 1 13u All-Stars were seeded sixth (-10) and the Raleigh 2 13u All-Stars rounded out the seeding at seventh (-2). The top four seeds continued into semi-final action on Sunday.

In Sunday’s semi-final match play, the top-seeded SC Stars faced off against the fourth-seed Bluffton Oldfield 13u All-Stars, defeating them 9-3. The second-seed Sugarloaf All-Stars edged the third-seed Spartanburg #1 13u All-Stars 8.5-3.5, advancing to the championship match.

The SCStars, led by PGA Jr. League Coach Chip Ridley, PGA, defeated the Sugarloaf 13u All-Stars 7.5-4.5, to advance to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship representing South Carolina.

TANGLEWOOD 17U ALL-STARS PUNCH TICKET TO FIRST-EVER 17U NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Tanglewood 17u All-Stars are headed to the inaugural PGA Jr. League 17u National Championship with their 6.5-2.5 win over the Middle Tennessee 1 17u All-Stars in Sunday’s Region 6 17u championship match. The 17u National Championship is set for Nov. 16-19 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The Tanglewood 17u All-Stars led throughout the Labor Day weekend competition, earning the first seed after a 15-under-par performance in Saturday’s qualifying round (stroke play). The Middle Tennessee 1 17u All-Stars were seeded second (-9) after the qualifying round, followed by third seed Fayetteville A 17u All-Stars of North Carolina (-7) and fourth-seed Bentwinds Country Club 17u All-Stars of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina (-6). The final 17u All-Star team, the Braelinn 17u All-Stars of Peachtree City, Georgia, were seeded fifth (1) and did not advance to semi-final play.

Sunday’s semi-final match play action saw the top-seeded Tanglewood 17u All-Stars take on the Fayetteville A 17u All-Stars, who were seeded third. Tanglewood edged Fayetteville 5-4 to advance to the championship match. The Middle Tennessee 1 17u All-Stars defeated the Bentwinds All-Stars 6-3 to face Tanglewood in the final.

All 13u and 17u All-Star teams that did not advance to the semi-finals were given the chance to compete in the optional 9-hole, two-person scramble Raptor Shootout on Sunday. Sophia Cellini, 15, and James Corner, 15, of the Braelinn 17u All-Stars won the 17u division, shooting a two-under-par 32. Raleigh 2 13u All-Stars Colin McLeod, 13, and Ben Thompson, 11, won the 13u division, shooting five under par (31).

The Tanglewood 17u All-Stars won the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield, N.C., this weekend! The team will advance to the inaugural 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, set for Nov. 16-19 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The Tanglewood 17u All-Stars advanced to the 17u National Championship after defeating the Middle Tennessee 1 17u All-Stars 6.5-2.5 in the match play finals. Tanglewood led throughout the weekend competition, garnering the first seed after Saturday’s aggregate score stroke play qualifying to advance to semi-final action. In the semi-finals, Tanglewood faced off against the Fayetteville A 17u All-Stars, defeating them 5-4 in match play.

