“Well one of the things that we do try to help them with and continue to insist is that you have to continue to communicate on the court. Our defensive leader is Kacey Gore and Bianka (Sola) is our quarterback out there most of the time and if they are not on the same page, things don’t work really. They have to encourage each other and I don’t know if you saw the score, but when we went to Grimsley, we lost the first two sets and we turned it around. We did not look very together or in sync. We made a ton of errors, but we just encouraged them to play their brand of volleyball. But they had to step it up. They just can’t go out there and expect it to happen, so I think that turned their mind-set around a little bit. The potential is there without a doubt, but there is a lot of work to be done. You have to get into a new rhythm with the new people on the court. It always takes time to settle-in and we have moved one of our middle blockers, to a six-rotation blocker, Val – Valerie White, she played back row for us against Grimsley, and she has not done that for us – ever and did a really good job. The main reason is she is very vocal, she’s very energetic and she’s fast. So we are still tweaking a few things that what we don’t do as well. Our focus tonight was make better decisions and it did pay off,” said Woods.