WENTWORTH - In the second game of the round-robin county volleyball rivalry, McMichael pulled off another three match (25-11, 25-6, 25-19) sweep over cross-county rival Rockingham Monday night.
The Phoenix came out of the gate strong, playing solid at the net, with the serve and on defense. McMichael Hall of Fame head coach Marty Woods said when it comes to county rivalry match-ups, there’s always a little extra excitement in the air.
“My girls just hate to lose period, but there are a lot of people in the stands that they know from the other schools so I know that they want to perform well in front of other people so there is motivation there for sure,” Woods said.
The Phoenix defense continued to elevate which made scores tough to come by in the second set as they closed out 25-6.
Rockingham was much more competitive in the final frame, but McMichael made a late run to lock up the win.
The Phoenix closed out the week with a 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-9) victory over Reidsville Thursday night for their fifth consecutive win.
Woods said the team has really been locked in following losses to Northern Guilford and Reagan. The streak began with a gritty rally for a win over Grimsley the previous week.
“Well one of the things that we do try to help them with and continue to insist is that you have to continue to communicate on the court. Our defensive leader is Kacey Gore and Bianka (Sola) is our quarterback out there most of the time and if they are not on the same page, things don’t work really. They have to encourage each other and I don’t know if you saw the score, but when we went to Grimsley, we lost the first two sets and we turned it around. We did not look very together or in sync. We made a ton of errors, but we just encouraged them to play their brand of volleyball. But they had to step it up. They just can’t go out there and expect it to happen, so I think that turned their mind-set around a little bit. The potential is there without a doubt, but there is a lot of work to be done. You have to get into a new rhythm with the new people on the court. It always takes time to settle-in and we have moved one of our middle blockers, to a six-rotation blocker, Val – Valerie White, she played back row for us against Grimsley, and she has not done that for us – ever and did a really good job. The main reason is she is very vocal, she’s very energetic and she’s fast. So we are still tweaking a few things that what we don’t do as well. Our focus tonight was make better decisions and it did pay off,” said Woods.
The Phoenix defeated the Cougars 3-0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-16) in the first match-up of the annual series Aug. 22 in Mayodan.
McMichael (6-2, 2-0) defeated Mid-State 2A Conference foe North Forsyth (0-4) in three matches (25-4, 25-5, 25-7) Tuesday, then won their second league match-up over the Rams Thursday to close out the week.
Rockingham lost a close one Tuesday 3-2 (25-13, 23-25, 24-26, 25-20, 11-15) to Mid-State 3A Conference foe Southern Guilford.
UP NEXT: McMichael (6-2, 2-0) hits to road to take on Walkertown (1-1, 5-3) and Rockingham (5-3, 1-1) travels to take on Eastern Guilford (0-0, 1-4) next Tuesday.
336-349-4331 x6141