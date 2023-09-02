MAYODAN – Following a season-opening loss to Rockingham, things have steadily improved for McMichael as they notched a dominant 29-6 win over South Stokes Friday night at Macfield Stadium.

Four Phoenix interceptions combined with steady scoring and a second half shutout certainly paved the way in addition to three rushing touchdowns by senior running back Jayden Moore.

It took McMichael’s offense just six plays to allow Moore to score from 3 yards out of the wildcat formation for the 7-0 lead following the Ethan Fox extra point with 10:11 to go in the first quarter.

After a possession change, Cody Peters got an interception to set the Phoenix up near midfield.

Quarterback Jace Dunn then hit Tyvon Dalton on a deep route in the red zone to set up Moore’s second score from 8 yards out to increase the lead to 15-0 following Dunn’s pass to Miliq Calloway for the 2-point conversion with 4:37 to go in the opening frame.

With time winding down in the first quarter, McMichael’s defense forced a punt which led to a lengthy 10 play drive which carried over to the second period which set up Moore’s 3 yard TD plunge out of the wildcat once again to put the Sauras in a 23-0 hole.

The Sauras finally got things going late in the second quarter with a 6-play scoring drive that culminated with a Sawyer Scott 5 yard run for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed, but South Stokes was finally on the board down 23-6 by halftime.

Things continued to put the game out of reach when McMichael’s Micha Hart picked off a pass and had a nice return all the way down to the South Stokes 6 yard line. Five plays later, Dunn ran the ball in for the score from a yard out to bump the lead up to 29-6 near the middle way of the third period.

The Phoenix made a good stop defensively deep in their own territory, but that was all of the scoring either team could manage for the rest of the way.

The fourth quarter was a marathon filled with penalties, but McMichael was all smiles during the post-game address by head coach Tony McCants.

“I’m really, really proud of you. This was a big team effort. We had a lot of things happen and a lot of people had to step up and play positions that they haven’t played. Some people had to play a lot more than we really wanted too, but, we got it done. This is what we talked about having each other’s back. This is what we call serving each other. This is what we talked about – loving your teammates,” McCants said.

McCants told his players to celebrate the win with family and friends, but he also said there is plenty of work to do moving forward with Mid-State 2A Conference play right around the corner, but the victory over the Sauras was another step in the right direction.

“There were a lot of big plays. I’m really proud of all of our guys. As you heard in the huddle, we’ve been banged up. We’ve had some attrition and it was encouraging to see some guys that were on scout team’s step up when we called their number. We had four pics, two by Cody Peters, one by Micha Hart and one by Isaiah Belcher. That one by Isaiah was huge. They were knocking on the door and that probably would have made the game a lot more interesting, but credit to our D-line and linebackers for getting back there and pressuring their quarterback and of course Jayden and Jace were huge for us tonight,” said McCants.

UP NEXT: McMichael (2-1) travels to take on Southwestern Randolph (2-0) and South Stokes (0-3) prepares to host East Surry (1-2) Sept. 8.

BOX SCORE

M 15 8 6 0 29

S 0 6 0 X 6