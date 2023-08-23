MAYODAN – Following an uncharacteristically rough start for the Phoenix entering the 2023 season, where they lost two in a row to Northern Guilford and Reagan respectively, McMichael got back on the winning track with an impressive 3-0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-16) sweep over county rival Rockingham Tuesday night.

It’s worth noting, Northern Guilford and Reagan are two top regional powers and playing teams like that in out of conference action is all a part of McMichael’s formula for success to get ready for the post season for a team that made back-to-back trips to the state title games. They brought home the NCHSAA state championship for the first time in program history last season with 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19) over Camden County Nov. 5, 2022 in Raleigh.

In addition, McMichael, perennially one of the top teams in the state, has finished the last two seasons with a combined 61-10 record and won consecutive regular season and Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championships.

“We always strive for the win, but we play Reagan and Northern Guilford and Grimsley and teams like that because we have a big goal at the end of the season. Our incentive is to keep improving every day. All that does is it just shows you where you need to improve every day against elite competition,” said McMichael NCHSAA Hall of Fame head coach Marty Woods.

The Phoenix took control in the early going, and in the three matches, they trailed just once.

In the first set, a trio of kills by senior Dakota Redmon, and another by sophomore Zoey Bradford, helped put McMichael in the driver’s seat as they closed out the frame with a 25-13 advantage.

The Phoenix’ offense really started to seize the momentum in the second set.

Several scores by sophomore Bianca Solo, Bradford, junior Avery Chandler and senior Valerie White had McMichael up 11-3 through the first third of the second match.

That trend continued as the Phoenix wrapped things up with a dominant 25-5 win. Rockingham was much more competitive in the final frame.

Rockingham’s Lily Strittmatter and Macy Hardy had some bright moments as they helped the Cougars cut a big lead down to 18-14 heading down the stretch, but another strong McMichael push locked up the win.

Woods said despite the early season losses, she knows this team can be great and championship expectations will never change at McMichael and her girls know it.

“I think offensively, they are getting to the role a little bit quicker. Defensively, we are not as connected yet as we were before. So we have to keep working on the one’s – middle back position is tough and Jada (Johnson, departed senior) was always in that spot and we had Anna (Casto, departed senior) that played good defense too, so we have to continually work on our defensive people. Sometimes when you are in a low position, you don’t transition very well. Like I said, when you play competition that has your number, and they did, we won’t probably see a team as big as Reagan all year I don’t think size-wise. But we love playing them.”

Woods said she’s expecting everyone’s best shot, especially coming off a championship season and knowing opposing teams are hungry for a marquee win over a championship-caliber program. That puts the bullseye on you each game.

“That’s what they say. We don’t look at it like that as coaches. I think the kids came into the season with really high expectations and our expectations are not any higher or lower than they were last year. We are going to work very hard every day. It’s the ultimate goal. We have got to keep our eye focused on the process. Trust the process that we are going to keep improving,” Woods said.

UP NEXT: McMichael (2-2) will hit the road to take on Grimsley (3-2) and Rockingham (3-1) travels to play Reidsville (0-2) Thursday. The Phoenix will travel to take on the Cougars in the second half of the round-robin county rivalry Aug. 28.

BOX SCORE

M 25 25 25 3

R 13 5 16 1