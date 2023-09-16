EDEN — In a no-love lost county Mid-State 2A Conference rivalry game, McMichael came away with a 34-28 win over Morehead at Panthers Stadium Friday night.

“Its rivalry week and you can throw the records out. Morehead has played a good non-conference slate. They’ve played some really good teams, some top 2A teams, some good 3A teams so we knew going in it was going to be a tough, tough game and they were going to be playing up for us. Coach (Bobby) Martin does a fantastic job with his group. They are extremely disciplined. They play hard, they are physical and we just wanted to try and match that intensity,” McMichael head coach Tony McCants said.

To get the scoring started, Morehead junior running back Dequay Matthews broke free on a big run on their opening drive setting up freshman quarterback Elijah Townsend who connected on a 15-yard pass to Barnes for a touchdown for the 7-0 lead with 9:10 to go in the first quarter.

McMichael would answer with a seven play scoring drive capped off by running back Jayden Moore who punched it into the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first period.

The momentum would shift in the Phoenix’ favor in the second quarter with an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive that ended with a Jace Dunn 4-yard touchdown pass to Moore to bump the lead up to 14-7 with 5:38 to go in the half.

After several more scoring exchanges, Morehead would answer with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Townsend to Brittyn Barnes to tie the game at 28-28 near the midway point of the fourth quarter.

But McMichael was not going to be denied as the mounted another lengthy drive capped off by Moore‘s 7-yard TD run for the 34-28 lead. Given it was a six-point lead, Morehead had a chance to take the lead, but the Phoenix defense held the rest of the way to notch the win.

“I’m just frustrated for the kids. They are playing hard and giving me all they’ve got, but just coming up short,” Morehead head coach Bobby Martin said.

Martin said he thought Townsend, a freshman, played a solid game in his varsity debut and he hopes the recent growing pains the Panthers have experienced through five games will pay off down the stretch.

“Let me say this, and it’s not being arrogant, but I’m a winner no matter what the scoreboard says. I’m trying to teach them, don’t worry about the scoreboard. Do your best every day. Get better and I keep saying that every day. That’s just how I live my life and I want them to live the same way. I just believe when you do that every day, the consistency will lead to the wins,” Martin said.

“It’s always important to win conference games. We are in a very competitive conference. It’s going to get very tight and we are going to have a lot of teams jumbled up for that second and third place, so anytime we can win, especially against a rival at their place, it’s a special win. But it’s like I’ve told our kids in the huddle, we need to celebrate this one tonight, but we need to start getting ready for the next one, next week. Our schedule is going to continue to get tough and our next game is going to be just as tough. We’ve got a bunch of quality teams in the conference,” said McCants.

The win marked McMichael’s fourth-consecutive over Morehead in recent years.

UP NEXT: McMichael (1-0, 2-2) hosts Mid-State 2A Conference foe Northern Guilford (2-0) and Morehead (0-0, 0-5) travels to take on West Stokes (2-2) in King Sept. 22.

BOX SCORE

McM 7 14 7 6 34

MHS 7 7 7 7 28