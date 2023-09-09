MEBANE – A showdown between two unbeaten regional juggernauts in a game that came down to the wire, ended up with Eastern Alamance handing Reidsville a 19-14 loss Friday night.

It was a close game throughout that could have gone either way, but the Rams offense came up empty in nearly a half dozen trips inside of the red zone. The primary culprits in the lack of scoring were inopportune penalties, missed blocking assignments and two dropped touchdown passes in the end zone.

Reidsville’s defense did their part to stay in the game, forcing three turnovers and making several key stops, but when playing a quality team like the Eagles, you can’t afford missed opportunities as a team.

The Rams scored first on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Al Lee passes over the middle to Que’shyne Flippen for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion run failed, but Reidsville was on the board at 6-0 with 7:21 to go in the first quarter. Neither team could get anything else going in the opening frame, but Eastern Alamance evened things up on a 21 yard touchdown run by Joshua Murray up the middle. Then Reagan Sawyer split the uprights to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead with 11:39 to go in the second period, a score that held up to halftime.

Early in the third quarter Eastern Alamance slipped back into the driver’s seat when Tyrek Samuel capped off a drive with a run around the right edge for a 6-yard touchdown for the 14-6 advantage at the 10:15 mark.

Lee tied the game at 14-14 with 8:18 to go on a 33 yard TD pass on the right side of the field to Cam’ron Jones, then Johnniyus Sharpe passed to Kendre Harrison for the 2-point conversion.

But Samuel saved the night on his second touchdown, a 78 sprint up the middle for the final score of the game.

Despite being 3-1 and a good football team, the Rams, who are the defending 2A NCHSAA Western Region Champion, just haven’t been as tough on both the offensive and defensive lines as they have been in the past.

One of the bright spots for the Rams was in the return of Flippen, who was cleared to play following an injury for the first time this season. Flippen had five catches for 50 yards, including one for a touchdown. Jones had six receptions for 86 yards and the TD and Harrison added seven catches for 86 yards.

Lee had 20 completions on 41 attempts for 231 yards and two scores.

Reidsville had 141 yards rushing on 29 attempts.

Samuel led the way on the ground for the Eagles, rushing for 175 of his team’s 262 yards total on just 17 carries.

Eastern Guilford quarterback Jason Ball completed 6 of 15 passes for 107 yards.

Reidsville is 6-3 all-time versus Eastern Alamance, with the first matchup dating back to 1964, which was 26-0 RHS win. The next match-up occurred in 1965 which Reidsville won 6-0. RHS won again in 1969 by a 34-0 margin. Reidsville finished that year with a 10-3 record, beating Mt. Airy 35-12 for the state championship.

The next pairing came in 1997 in which Reidsville won 12-7. Eastern Alamance won 35-18 in 1998 and again by a 42-17 margin in 1999. The Rams bounced back with a 31-15 victory in 2000. That was the last matchup until last year in which Reidsville won 35-28 Sept. 9, 2022.

Since 2016, Reidsville is 34-2 on the road in the regular season. If you include playoffs, they’re 34-3 on the road. Finally with the win last week, the Rams are now 101-6 in their last 107 games. The losses came against Wallace-Rose Hill in the 2017 2A state championship game, a home loss to East Surry in 2019 and a 2021 regional semifinal road loss to Shelby, and finally, the losses to Page, East Duplin and Eastern Alamance.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (3-1) travels to take on Mid-State 2A rival North Forsyth (2-2) next Friday and Eastern Alamance (4-0) hosts county rival Western Alamance (3-1) in 3A Central Conference play Sept. 22 following a bye week.

Dale and Sam Hagwood contributed to this article.

BOX SCORE

E 6 0 8 0 19

R 0 7 12 0 14