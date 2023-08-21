DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR is introducing a new way for fans to explore its rich racing history well into the future. NASCAR Classics is now live on nascar.com (www.nascar.com/classics), offering free, ad-free viewing of more than 1,000 full race replays, condensed broadcasts and recap packages spanning eight decades of speed in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Anchoring the extensive archive is a new anniversary capsule: NASCAR’s Top 75 Greatest Races. The unranked collection, selected by the sanctioning body, showcases some of the most exciting on-track action, important milestones and enduring memories throughout NASCAR’s first 75 years, bookended by 1951’s Motor City 250 in Michigan and Ross Chastain’s “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville in October of 2022. (A more detailed rundown of NASCAR’s Top 75 Greatest Races is available here on nascar.com.)

NASCAR also launched dedicated NASCAR Classics accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube, extending the brand beyond the digital video destination to engage fans with a variety of throwback content on an ongoing basis.

“NASCAR Classics is a significant addition to our digital content offerings that for the first time ever gives fans around the world free, uninterrupted access to enjoy decades of past NASCAR Cup Series action whenever and wherever they’d like,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer at NASCAR.

Visitors to NASCAR Classics can easily choose their own journey through history via navigation dropdowns that filter races by era and by track, or through a keyword search that lets them look for specific drivers and race names in addition to individual years and venues. Once a video is selected, a custom timeline tool enables viewers to jump directly to key moments throughout the race.

The increased interactivity comes courtesy of software company Twizted Design, with whom NASCAR partnered to build Classics on Twizted’s next-gen video streaming and management platform for OTT channels, called Videoflow.

NASCAR Classics includes most Cup Series race broadcasts available to date, and NASCAR will continue to add recently run Cup Series races to the online archive within weeks of their conclusion.

