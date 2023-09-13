CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the locations and dates of the 2023 fall sports championships on Wednesday.

Burlington Tennis Center will once again play host to the NCHSAA’s dual team tennis championship matches as well as the 3A individual state tournament. The 1A individual tournament will be held at the Cary Tennis Center, 2A at Ting Park in Holly Springs and the 4A at Millbrook-Exchange in Raleigh.

The women’s golf championships will add a new venue this year as the 1A/2A championships will be played at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe. The 3A championships will return to Foxfire Golf Club after being contested at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in 2022. The 4A championships will be played at Pinehurst No. 6. Since the women’s championships left Finley Golf Course in 2000, No. 6 has been the most frequent host and 2023 will be the eighth time.

For the third season in a row, the volleyball championships will be held at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University and the Cross County championships return to the Ivey Redmon Complex in Kernersville for the 11th championship in a row and 14th consecutive time in Kernersville.

The men’s soccer championships will once again be contested at MacPherson Stadium at the Bryan Park Soccer Complex in Greensboro. The 2022 championships were also held there after three-straight years at the Koka Booth Stadium in Cary.

The Cheerleading Invitational championship remains at the Raleigh Convention Center where it has been contested for most of its history. 2023 will be the third consecutive Championship at the Raleigh Convention Center since it was hosted at Southern Alamance High School in the spring of 2021.

The football championships will be held at Kenan Memorial Stadium and Carter-Finley Stadium for the third year in a row. The determination of which classifications will play at each stadium will be made once the teams are decided.