National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Two new special edition bobbleheads of legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight were released Thursday, Sept. 7. The first bobblehead commemorates Knight’s iconic chair-throwing incident while the second features Knight wearing his signature red sweater.

The limited edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Knight Legacy. Founded by Coach Knight’s son, Pat Knight, Knight Legacy’s mission is to honor, promote, and preserve the Coach Knight Legacy and the footprint that Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight has made in the history of basketball.

For more information call 1-800-414-1488 or visit infor@bobbleheadhall.com .