Fall camp is coming to a close and official high school football games for most teams begin on Aug. 18.

Looking ahead to the schedule, here are the top conference contests involving Triad teams to circle on your calendar for the 2023 season.

Games were ranked based on on-field matchups, star power, significance and other factors.

1. Dudley at Eastern Guilford

When: Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

All things considered, the safest bet for a conference championship game on the final Friday of the regular season. Dudley defended its Mid-State 3A crown last season, but Eastern made the deeper playoff run as it reached the fourth round. The Panthers return conference offensive player of the Andrew Attmore II at quarterback and have several options offensively. The Wildcats have less hype on the recruiting trail, but new Coach Tim Bagamary brings a multiple-look offense that combines power running behind a good offensive line with ways to get the ball in space to speedy playmakers such as 4.4 runner Steven Murray. The eight-team conference features five new coaches including Bagamary. With the league largely in rebuild mode, this creates an easier path for both teams to be undefeated at the time of this game.

2. Mount Tabor at East Forsyth

When: Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

For both teams, this is just the third of seven conference games. So it feels odd ranking a game this early this high, but my gut also tells me that the Central Piedmont title could be decided here. North Carolina commit Bryce Baker headlines a high-powered Eagles offense, but must face a tough Tabor defense with JaDon Blair and Shamarius Peterkin on the back end. Peterkin, a 4-star two way contributor, can also be a big play waiting to happen on offense and the Eagles must find a way to keep him contained. East defeated Tabor both times last season, including a 42-0 playoff win, but this Spartans team appears improved and stable at quarterback. Both have difficult schedules, so they should be battle tested.

3. Oak Grove at Ledford

When: Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

I love neighborhood rivalries with the old school-new school situation and these Mid-Piedmont 3A schools have high expectations for this season. In 2022, Oak Grove finished 11-1, while Ledford finished 11-2. In this series, Oak Grove has won the past four of five, but each of those games have been one-score outcomes. Ledford will have to replace prolific dual-threat quarterback Nathan Carr, who threw 23 touchdowns to zero interceptions, while rushing for 1,371 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. However, the Grizzlies will still have to contain returning running back Alex Sanford, who ran for 1,474 yards and 21 touchdowns. The debut in the series as Oak Grove coach for Robert Creason, who has been defensive coordinator throughout the program’s history.

4. East Forsyth at West Forsyth

When: Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

A rivalry, a potential conference championship and playoff implications to end the regular season? The Eagles have built a winning reputation as the top Winston-Salem area team in recent years, with state titles in 2018 and 2019. The Titans have experienced previous success, but were 4-7 last year with injuries and misfortune. A Titans turnaround and return to prominence under new Coach Kevin Wallace can only build up what already looks like an intriguing matchup on paper. East brings a strong defensive line led by All-Northwest MJ Mullins, while West brings a running game behind Power-Five blockers Desmond Jackson and PJ Dean. This game has a high ceiling, but the hype could depend on if and/or how much West rises from last year.

5. Grimsley at Northwest Guilford

When: Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Most signs point to Grimsley being a favorite here, with Grimsley winning 55-12 last year and Northwest possibly adjusting to a new coach and having a fairly young team apart from senior QB-WR duo Tanner Ballou and East Carolina commit Trenton Cloud. Still, like the East-Tabor matchup, this feels like a de-facto championship. The Vikings will be counting on an improved defense, big plays and maybe even home field advantage to play in their favor.

6. Reagan at West Forsyth

When: Oct 6., 7 p.m.

A potential season-defining game for both teams. The uncertain nature of both teams makes this game somewhat of an unknown at the same time. Reagan could be trending downward with key departures, while West could be trending up with seven returning starters on each side of the ball. The Raiders are most strong at its skill position spots, while the Titans may be strongest on the offensive line. Reagan’s biggest question is its young offensive line, but West’s may be its defensive line, so something has to give. A win would give it a leg-up in playoff positioning, where the rest of the conference results could be pretty even.

7. Mount Tabor at West Forsyth

When: Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

We should know much about both teams, with both undergoing difficult non-conference slates. At the same time, both teams come off a bye, so each will have an extra week to recover and prepare. A stifling Tabor defense gets its biggest test on the line of scrimmage. A key for the Titans will be controlling the clock with its run game and capitalizing on the turnover battle. The early game may be too early to be as significant as some others, but the early tone-setter may also be a strong indicator for how the top of the Central Piedmont shakes out. This might rank higher if played later in the year.

8. Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale

When: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The rivalry could be an intriguing meeting of sleeper teams fighting for playoff position. Southwest will bring Wing-T concepts to test the discipline with pullers and trap plays. Ragsdale’s strength lies in defensive linemen such as Marquis Varner-James in the middle and Chance Pickard. For the Cowboys, “controlled chaos” will be called on to apply pressure. The Tigers look for running back Fabian Diggs to find holes against the Cowboys defensive line led by 3-star recruit Jaylen Carl. Ragsdale plays this game after facing Grimsley and Northwest Guilford, arguably the conference’s strongest teams, while Southwest will have faced Grimsley the week prior. It could be a must-win with that considered.

9. Andrews at North Forsyth

When: Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

A late-season matchup for teams hoping to get good position in the Mid-State 2A. Andrews’ power spread operated by quarterback Devin Hackstall meets a new defense under Vikings coach Bernard Williams. Meanwhile, North has its own dual-threat in Victor Wingate Jr. to give fans an entertaining spread option show. Oh, and there is history here, too! In 1972, Andrews upset North, the top-ranked team in the state that year, in the playoffs. North was then coached by legend Colon Nifong, who died in July.

10. Smith at Dudley

When: Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

A deep-rooted rivalry that dates back to 1967. However, it has also been very one-sided recently. Smith hasn’t won in the series since 2010 and from 2012 onward, Dudley has by an average score of 47-5. The past three seasons, a combined 173-6. New Smith coach Montis Lash never lost to Dudley during his time as a Golden Eagle and told the News & Record’s Skip Foreman that he doesn’t want his alma mater to be a pushover anymore. To have any chance, it’ll need a boost from edge defender Jahveer Branch and maybe just the natural fire that a rivalry provides.