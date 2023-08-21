The Rams basketball program hosted the first-ever Reidsville Basketball Gala, welcoming home both current and former men’s and women’s players, coaches, community dignitaries and special guests at the event held at the Salvation Army on Barnes St. on July 28.

In addition to a banquet dinner, Reidsville had several speakers address the crowd and inducted 50 former players, 25 men and 25 women, into the recently created Basketball Hall of Fame.

Inductees included former players from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and the 2000s, as well as some recent graduates.

With this being the first event of its kind for varsity basketball, a large selection was inducted at the gala. Moving forward, the committee plans to announce four more selections for the men and women this fall. These selections will be announced at a home game to be determined.

Gala chairman and primary organizer Brett Badgett, a former star player from the class of 1985, said the turnout was great, and the event was a huge success.

“We didn’t want to copy our Hall of Fame around with what other people do, certainly not professional organizations. We didn’t want to do one person from the 60’s, one from the 70’s ... because a lot of those players would already be in so it just made sense for us to have quite a few from all of those decades to bring us up to speed. In years to come, we plan to do three or four every year,” Badgett said.

Earlier this year, he got together with other board members, including former Reidsville players Irvin Williamson, Sam Doggett, Frank Fleming Jr., Mark Boler and Robert Doggett to organize the event.

Badgett said the Reidsville Basketball Gala will become an annual event. He said there are plans to continue to not only celebrate the rich history and tradition but also provide scholarships and create a website, which will include a monthly alumni article and a “Where Are They Now” feature and more Trailblazer Awards as well as information on upcoming events.

“It went great. It was an awesome time and even better than we could have expected. Just seeing the looks on people’s faces that haven’t seen each other in 20 or 30 years was amazing. Being able to fellowship and talk about the old memories and bragging rights about who was the best team back then, we had representatives for teams that went all the way back to 1967 on up until today,” said Badgett.

Badgett said the board is planning to award scholarships to students at a yet to be determined home game during the 2022-2023 season and will also be announcing the next Reidsville Hall of Fame class for 2024.

One of the many highlight’s of the night was when the board honored the Pass family. With many family members on hand, former player and head coach Curtis Pass, who passed away in June of 2019 at the age of 41, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. In addition, his son, Breon, a rising junior basketball player at NC State and his sister, Bria, were also inducted. All three former Reidsville players scored over 1,000 points in their high school careers. Breon eventually became Reidsville’s all-time leading scorer with 2,219 career points and currently owns 13 school and county records in basketball.

“It was an awesome thing. Breon is real busy with his workouts to get ready for the season, but he was able to come back – and I think it was special for him to come back and meet all of these former players. I told him as he looked at all of those former players, that he scored more points than all of those guys. It was a great moment to have the Pass family there and to have Curtis and Bria and Breon be inducted on the same night. I’m not sure if we have ever had a parent and their kids ever to score over 1,000 points. It was awesome and the Pass family was really appreciative to what we did for them, but that is something that is pretty much unheard of – to have a dad, a daughter and son be inducted into the Hall of Fame together. They needed some help carrying everything to the car,” Badgett said.